SHERWOOD – Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck doubled and drove in a pair of runs as Fairview advanced to the district at Lima Bath with a 5-0 sectional final win over Liberty-Benton.
The Apaches will face Van Buren Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Black Knights won over Coldwater 7-1 in a sectional final.
Paige Ricica scattered six hits in earning the win in the circle.
Alyssa Merritt and Kiersten Cline added a pair of base hits.
Liberty-Benton 000 000 0 – 0 6 2
Fairview 201 200 x – 5 8 0
Records: Liberty-Benton 17-9, Fairview 22-1.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 6 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kiya Benschooter (6 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Liberty-Benton) – Chloe Dorn double. (Fairview) – Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck single, double, 2 RBIs; Kiersten Cline single, double; Alyssa Merritt single, double.
Otsego 10, Tinora 0
TONTOGANY – Otsego pitcher Lexi North held visiting Tinora to two hits in a 10-0 sectional final win.
The Knights, who tallied a single run in the first and two in the second, exploded for six runs in the third to pull away.
North fanned 11 in earning the win.
Tinora 000 00 – 0 2 3
Otsego 126 01 – 10 9 1
Records: Tinora 12-7, Otsego 22-3.
Winning pitcher: Lexi North (6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Tristen Norden. Other: Scylea Zolman.
Leading hitters: (Otsego) – Evelyn Rider 2 hits, 3 RBIs.
Riverdale 7, Paulding 3
PAULDING — Paulding’s postseason ended abruptly as fifth-seeded Riverdale topped the fourth-seeded Panthers 7-3.
Jalynn Parrett and Gabbie Stallbaum each had three base hits for the Panthers while Leigha Egnor hit a single and double and struck out 10 in the circle.
Riverdale 102 000 4 — 7 6 1
Paulding 000 000 3 — 3 9 3
Records: Riverdale 21-4, Paulding 17-4.
Winning pitcher: Alison Donaugh (7 innings, 3 runs, 0 earned, 9 hits, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Leigha Egnor (7 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 7 walks).
Leading hitters: (Riverdale) — Alison Donaugh 2 doubles; Madison Guckes 3 RBIs. (Paulding) — Gabbie Stallbaum 3 singles; Jalynn Parrett 3 singles; Leigha Egnor single, double.
Evergreen 7,
LC 5 (13 innings)
LIBERTY CENTER – Evergreen led twice before finally putting Liberty Center away with two runs in the top of the 13th inning in a 7-5 sectional final at Liberty Center.
The Vikings took a 2-0 lead right away and led 4-1 after three innings. The Tigers battled back and scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth, then tied the game with two runs in the sixth.
Both teams tallied a run in the ninth.
Breanna Huffman logged all 13 innings in the circle to get the win for Evergreen. She allowed six hits and fanned 21 batters.
Evergreen 202 000 001 000 2 – 7 10 6
Liberty Center 100 102 001 000 0 – 5 6 2
Records: Evergreen 15-8, Liberty Center 19-6.
Winning pitcher: Breanna Huffman (13 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 21 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Evergreen) – Skylee Raker 5 RBIs; Jocelyn Schuster 2 hits, 2 RBIs. (Liberty Center) – Eme Gray 2 RBIs.
Division II
Bryan 5, Napoleon 1
BRYAN — Bryan punched its district ticket in Division II with a 5-1 win over Napoleon.
The Bears (22-3) racked up four runs in the second inning to seize control and advance to the Division II districts at UNOH on Thursday against Lima Shawnee at 6 p.m.
Napoleon 000 010 0 — 1 4 6
Bryan 140 000 x — 5 3 2
Records: Bryan 22-3, Napoleon 4-18.
Winning pitcher: Addison Arnold.
Losing pitcher: Madison Shank.
Regular Season
Edgerton 5, Wayne Trace 4
EDGERTON – The Bulldogs pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth to finish the GMC slate with a 5-4 win over Wayne Trace.
Ella Miler hit a home run and a double for the Bulldogs.
Tiffany Sinn had three hits for the Raiders.
Wayne Trace 101 011 00 – 4 9 3
Edgerton 011 101 01 – 4 9 0
Records: Wayne Trace 14-11 (4-3 GMC), Edgerton 14-12 (5-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Ashlyn Sleesman (8 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Tiffany Sinn (7 innings, 9 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts). Other: Ava Zartman.
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) – Tiffany Sinn 3 singles; Tatum Tigner single, double. (Edgerton) – Ella Miler double, home run; Holly Stark single, double.
Montpelier 11, Stryker 3
STRYKER – Trailing 1-0 heading into the fourth, Montpelier tied the game with a run in the fourth, then took the lead with three in the fifth in claiming an 11-3 win at Stryker.
Amy Prekop hit a home run for the Locomotives.
Montpelier 000 134 3 – 11 14 1
Stryker 100 020 0 – 3 12 1
Records: Montpelier 8-14 (8-3 BBC), Stryker 4-8 (4-5 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Cadey Hillard (7 innings, 12 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Caitlyn Lyons (7 innings, 14 hits, 11 runs, 10 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) – Amy Prekop single, home run, 4 RBIs; Kyndra Abrams double; Addison Dick double, 2 RBIs; Emily Fritsch 2 singles; Alyssa Custer 3 singles. (Stryker) – Sage Woolace 2 singles; Adysen Andres 2 singles; Haylee Fulk 2 singles.
Pettisville 13, Fayette 3
FAYETTE – Pettisville scored in each inning after the first in claiming a 13-3 win over Fayette.
Kenzie Rivera hit a triple as a part of a three-hit day and drove in four runs for the Blackbirds.
Emma Leininger hit a triple for the Eagles.
Pettisville 041 53 – 13 8 2
Fayette 003 00 – 3 7 2
Records: Pettisville 6-11 (5-7 BBC), Fayette 0-15 (0-10 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kenzie Rivera (5 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 0 walks, 3 striekouts).
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (3.2 innings, 6 hits, 9 runs, 7 earned, 9 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Emersyn Sinks.
Leading hitters: (Pettisville) – Kenzie Rivera 2 singles, triple, 4 RBIs; Angie Rosillo 2 RBIs. (Fayette) – Emma Leininger single, triple; Jada Reinking double.
