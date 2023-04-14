Fairview 4, Crestview 1
CONVOY — Fairview’s Sydney Merritt held Crestview to just one run, scattering seven hits in a 4-1 win for the unbeaten Apaches.
Allison Rhodes had a double and home run in the win for the Black and Gold while Kayla Mavis also doubled.
Fairview 200 200 0 - 4 9 2
Crestview 000 100 0 - 1 7 2
Records: Fairview 8-0, Crestview 6-2.
Winning pitcher: Sydney Merritt (7 innings, 1 run, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Olivia Heckler (5 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Micheala Lugabihl.
Leading hitters: (Fairview) - Allison Rhodes double, home run, 2 RBIs; Kayla Mavis single, double; Brooklyn Sims 2 singles; Carrie Zeedyk 2 singles. (Crestview) - Dakota Thornell single, double; Megan Mosier single, double.
Springfield 5, Tinora 0
HOLLAND — Tinora traveled to Holland and took a 5-0 loss to undefeated Springfield.
The Rams were able to muster only four hits, two coming off the bat from senior Maren Pittman, who also started and took the loss, going four innings and giving up six hits, four runs, striking out four and walking three. Scylea Zolman pitched two innings of relief.
Tinora 000 000 0 - 0 4 1
Springfield 030 110 x - 5 8 0
Records: Tinora 6-4, Springfield 12-0
Winning pitcher: Callee Chappetta (3 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Mady Yackee.
Losing pitcher: Maren Pittman (4 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Scylea Zolman.
Leading hitters: (Tinora) - Maren Pittman 2 singles. (Springfield) - Ava Littin home run; Taylor Yackee triple; Mady Yackee triple, single; Camryn Hall double, 2 RBIs; Olvia Rompf double, single, 2 runs.
Hicksville 9, North Central 3
PIONEER — Hicksville’s Kennedy Adams and Katie Chapman combined to hold North Central to five hits in a 9-3 road victory.
Evy McAlexander doubled in the win for the Aces while Chapman, Morgan Fogle and McKenna Rice each had two base knocks.
Ashlynn Martin and Amara Wright each had doubles for the Eagles.
Hicksville 400 210 2 - 9 11 1
N. Central 000 300 0 - 3 5 2
Records: Hicksville 5-5, North Central 4-6.
Winning pitcher: Kennedy Adams (4.1 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Katie Chapman.
Losing pitcher: Amara Wright (3 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Isabelle Burnett.
Leading hitters: (Hicksville) - Morgan Fogle 2 singles; Katie Chapman 2 singles; McKenna Rice 2 singles; Evy McAlexander double; Olivia Clark 3 RBIs; Allie Nelson 3 runs; Lillybell Porter 2 RBIs; Jaylynn Price 2 RBIs. (North Central) - Ashlynn Martin double; Amara Wright double; Isabelle Burnett 2 RBIs.
Montpelier 7, Paulding 1
MONTPELIER — Montpelier’s Madelyn Hopper threw a no-hitter for the Locos in a 7-1 win over Paulding.
Kelsie Bumb and Bianca Phongphiou each doubled in the win for the Locos while Hopper struck out 10, walking two and hitting two batters.
A Maci Kauser steal of home plate marked the lone run for the Panthers in the sixth inning.
Paulding 000 001 0 - 1 0 2
Montpelier 060 100 x - 7 4 0
Records: Montpelier 7-4, Paulding 3-5.
Winning pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (7 innings, 1 run, 0 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Riley Stork (3.1 innings, 5 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 8 walks). Other: Rileigh Sanders.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - Maci Kauser 2 steals. (Montpelier) - Kelsie Bumb single, double, 2 RBIs, 2 steals; Bianca Phongphiou double; Lauren Mahan 2 runs, 3 steals; Madelyn Hopper 2 RBIs.
