ELIDA — Defiance saw its season come to an abrupt end in the Division II postseason as Elida scored four of its five runs in the sixth inning to rally back and stun the visiting Bulldogs 5-4 in a sectional final on Friday.
DHS pitcher Taighen Zipfel held Elida scoreless over the first four frames as Defiance took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth. Grayce Jones doubled, driving in a pair of runs in her final game for the Bulldogs, while freshman Jaleysia Montez homered. Elizabeth Hoffman and senior Marrah Elston each rapped a pair of base hits.
“We jumped out early tonight and then I think we got too comfortable,” said DHS coach Dennis Parrish. “Taighen was on top of her game in the circle until the fifth inning when Elida started making contact. They continued in the sixth and took the lead but by the time we responded at the plate in the top of the seventh it was too late.”
The win propels Elida to a 4 p.m. district semifinal against top-seeded Bryan at UNOH in Lima on Thursday while Defiance bows out at 12-13.
“We are really going to miss our seniors Grayce Jones, Marrah Elston, Elivia Rosa and Jaeden Delarber,” said Parrish. “They have put a ton of time in with us and seniors, it’s hard to go out like that. Their parents should be proud of them for dedicating themselves to the program. They are great ladies and we will have big holes to fill next year with their graduations.”
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Elizabeth Hoffman 2 singles, 2 runs; Marrah Elston 2 singles; Jaleysia Montez home run; Grayce Jones double, 2 RBIs. (Elida) — Cadence Miller single, double; Audrey Hedrick single, double.
