ELIDA — Defiance came up short in its quest to snap a 13-game losing streak in a Friday trip to Elida in Western Buckeye League action as the host Bulldogs picked up a 7-2 victory.
Junior Elivia Rosa struck out six in six innings of work for Defiance (2-14, 0-5 WBL) but five errors plagued the visiting Bulldogs as only two of Rosa's seven runs allowed were earned.
“Elivia threw really well today,” said DHS coach Denny Parrish. “She got ahead of the count with the batters and struck out six. She knew where the umpire wanted the strikes and placed the ball in the exact spots.
“Once again, our errors hurt us. We need to continue to work on our defensive aspect of the game to reduce them.”
The two squads were even in the hit column with six knocks apiece. Sophmore Talya Escamilla laced a single and double while junior Marrah Elston singled twice for DHS.
“Talya had another good night at the plate,” added Parrish. “She was aggressive at the plate and took advantage of the pitches she was given.”
Defiance will return to action Tuesday with a WBL contest against Lima Bath before traveling to Celina in league play on Friday, April 30.
Defiance 001 001 0 - 2 6 5
Elida 001 213 x - 7 6 1
Records: Elida 8-4 (3-2 WBL), Defiance 2-14 (0-5 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Kylie Biglow (7 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 6 hits, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (6 innings, 7 runs, 2 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Talya Escamilla single, double; Marrah Elston 2 singles. (Elida) - Kenzie Miller 2 singles; Eva Irons 2 singles; Cadence Miller double.
