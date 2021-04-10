ST. MARYS — Defiance rallied from a 2-0 deficit through four frames with a three-run fifth inning but St. Marys countered with two more in the bottom of the fifth to nab a 4-3 Western Buckeye League victory over the Bulldogs on Friday evening.
DHS pitcher Elivia Rosa dueled with St. Marys hurler Karsyn McGlothen over seven frames as Rosa struck out six with one walk and six scattered hits without allowing an earned run.
“We had an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel,” said Defiance coach Denny Parrish. “Unfortunately for Elivia, she was on the losing end of the game. She threw well again. We had opportunities but couldn’t string together enough hits in a row.”
Aly Escamilla and Marrah Elston both hit a single and triple at the dish for the Bulldogs while Kiley Tennant had a pair of base knocks.
Due to impending weather Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs’ home games with Oregon Clay and Anthony Wayne have been moved up, with the DHS-Anthony Wayne game starting at 9 a.m. and the Bulldogs’ contest with Clay at 1 p.m.
Defiance 000 030 0 - 3 4 3
St. Marys 002 020 x - 4 6 1
Records: St. Marys 5-2 (1-1 WBL), Defiance 2-5 (0-1 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Karsyn McGlothen (7 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Elivia Rosa (7 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 6 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Defiance) - Aly Escamilla single, triple; Marrah Elston single, triple. (St. Marys) - Kiley Tennant 2 singles.
