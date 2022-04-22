Defiance 8, Kenton 0
Defiance staked out a 6-0 lead through just two innings in league play on Friday, blanking visiting Kenton 8-0 and snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.
Sophomore Taighen Zipfel kept the Wildcats (3-9, 0-5 WBL) at bay, scattering six hits and striking out 10 with no walks issued. Zipfel also added a triple in the victory, one of three Bulldogs with three-baggers in the win for Defiance (7-5, 3-1 WBL).
“Taighen threw well tonight,” lauded DHS coach Dennis Parrish. “She worked ahead of the batters and kept them off balance.
“Overall, it was a good team win. It was nice to get back on the winning side of things.”
Grayce Jones and Rochelle Garcia each had a triple in the win for Defiance while Lindsay Roth drove in three runs with a pair of base knocks.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday morning with an 11 a.m. matchup with Hardin Northern before facing Sylvania Southview at 3 p.m. A busy week awaits Defiance with four straight league games on Monday through Thursday, three of them on the road.
Kenton 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Defiance 241 001 x — 8 9 0
Records: Defiance 7-5 (3-1 WBL), Kenton 3-9 (0-5 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 0 runs, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jill Burd (6 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Kenton) — Emily Pees 2 singles; Brynn Butler double. (Defiance) — Grayce Jones single, triple; Lindsay Roth 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Marrah Elston 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Rochelle Garcia triple; Taighen Zipfel triple; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.