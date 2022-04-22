Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

Defiance 8, Kenton 0

Defiance staked out a 6-0 lead through just two innings in league play on Friday, blanking visiting Kenton 8-0 and snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

Sophomore Taighen Zipfel kept the Wildcats (3-9, 0-5 WBL) at bay, scattering six hits and striking out 10 with no walks issued. Zipfel also added a triple in the victory, one of three Bulldogs with three-baggers in the win for Defiance (7-5, 3-1 WBL).

“Taighen threw well tonight,” lauded DHS coach Dennis Parrish. “She worked ahead of the batters and kept them off balance.

“Overall, it was a good team win. It was nice to get back on the winning side of things.”

Grayce Jones and Rochelle Garcia each had a triple in the win for Defiance while Lindsay Roth drove in three runs with a pair of base knocks.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday morning with an 11 a.m. matchup with Hardin Northern before facing Sylvania Southview at 3 p.m. A busy week awaits Defiance with four straight league games on Monday through Thursday, three of them on the road.

Kenton 000 000 0 — 0 6 1

Defiance 241 001 x — 8 9 0

Records: Defiance 7-5 (3-1 WBL), Kenton 3-9 (0-5 WBL).

Winning pitcher: Taighen Zipfel (7 innings, 0 runs, 6 hits, 10 strikeouts, 0 walks).

Losing pitcher: Jill Burd (6 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 9 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).

Leading hitters: (Kenton) — Emily Pees 2 singles; Brynn Butler double. (Defiance) — Grayce Jones single, triple; Lindsay Roth 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Marrah Elston 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Rochelle Garcia triple; Taighen Zipfel triple; Elizabeth Hoffman 2 runs.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments