Defiance junior Taighen Zipfel hurls a pitch toward home plate in the Bulldogs' 10-0 victory over Van Wert on Friday from Defiance High School. The win in the circle for Zipfel marked her third-straight complete game shutout.
Jeff Long/CN Photo
Defiance senior Lindsay Roth swings at a pitch in the Bulldogs' 10-0 victory over WBL foe Van Wert on Friday from Defiance High School.
Jeff Long/CN Photo
Defiance senior Elizabeth Hoffman smacks a single in the Bulldogs' 10-0 WBL win over Van Wert from Defiance High School on Friday.
Defiance softball continued their undefeated run to start the Western Buckeye League slate with a 10-0 run rule victory over Van Wert at home on Friday.
The win pushes the Bulldogs to 9-2, 4-0 WBL on the season as they sit in first place all by themselves with five games still left to play.
Taighen Zipfel notched her third complete game shutout this week, following up her two-hit shutouts from earlier the in the week with a five inning, five-hit shutout against the Cougars that saw her fan three and walk two. She moves to 8-2 in the circle with the win.
Senior Talya Escamilla started in the sixth spot in the lineup and went 3-for-3 on the day with a double and two RBIs to pace the Bulldogs. Junior Brooke Gathman notched only one hit, but it was a bases-clearing three-RBI double that gave DHS a 6-0 first inning lead.
Zipfel also doubled in the game and went 1-for-1 with two walks at the plate.
"We had a great win tonight. Taighen threw well once again. She worked ahead of the batters, had great defense behind her and we hit well," Defiance head coach Denny Parrish said. "That is a good combo for a win."
Defiance will now prepare for a Saturday doubleheader as they'll welcome Bryan (8-0) and Perrysburg (9-1) to Defiance High School. They'll get Perrysburg in the first game with a first pitch at 11 a.m.
Their game against Bryan is scheduled for 3 p.m. but will follow the conclusion of the second game of the day between the Golden Bears and the Yellow Jackets.
