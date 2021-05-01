CELINA — Defiance got off the Western Buckeye League schneid, rapping 15 hits and earning its first league triumph of the season on Friday with a 13-8 victory at Celina.
Grayce Jones was dominant at the dish with a double and two home runs, scoring three runs for the Bulldogs (5-15, 1-6 WBL) in the victory.
The visiting Bulldogs tallied three runs in the first frame then blew things open with a four-run third inning. After Celina got as close as 8-4 through five frames, Defiance tallied four more runs in the sixth inning to keep control.
“We played great tonight,” said Defiance head coach Denny Parrish. “Up and down the lineup we had great hits, everyone got an attempt at the plate as well. Our girls stepped up and when Celina made a run at us, we kept it together to finish the job.”
Jones wasn’t alone in the hit parade as Aly Escamilla and Kamiel Moss doubled for the Defiance County Bulldogs and sophomore Rochelle Garcia and freshman Taighen Zipfel each had a pair of singles.
DHS starter Elivia Rosa struck out eight, allowing four earned runs in a complete-game win for the Bulldogs as well.
“We need to keep clicking at this level with each one of our games that we have left and we will be in each one,” added Parrish.
Defiance will return to action Tuesday with a league tilt at Ottawa-Glandorf before hosting WBL foe Kenton on Thursday and Archbold on Saturday.
Defiance 304 104 1 — 13 15 2
Celina 003 014 0 — 8 10 3
Records: Defiance 5-15 (1-6 WBL), Celina 5-17 (4-3 WBL).
Winning pitcher: Elivia Rosa (7 innings, 8 runs, 4 earned, 10 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing pitcher: S. Jenkins (2.2 innings, 7 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: P. Kuehre.
Leading hitters: (Defiance) — Grayce Jones double, 2 home runs, 3 runs; Aly Escamilla single, double; Rochelle Garcia 2 singles; Taighen Zipfel 2 singles; Kamiel Moss double. (Celina) — P. Beetle single, double, home run, 3 RBIs; S. Lehman single, double; M. Whitaker triple; G. Chilcoat double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.