BRYAN — In an epic 13-inning marathon, Bryan took down Hilltop 2-1 with an eye-popping night from pitcher Addie Arnold.
The Bears’ senior hurler pitched 12 innings for the Golden Bears, allowing just six hits while striking out 28 batters. Katelan Nagel struck out all three she faced in the 13th and earned the win. The gaudy total is 12th most all-time in an extra-inning game in state history. Arnold finished things off with a walk-off double in the bottom of the 13th inning.
Ericka Dennison doubled in the loss for the Cadets, which had won six of their last seven.
Hilltop 000 100 000 000 0 — 1
Bryan 000 000 100 000 1 — 2
Records: Bryan 10-2, Hilltop 10-3.
Winning pitcher: Katelan Nagel (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts). Other: Addison Arnold (12 innings, 1 run, 6 hits, 28 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Giada Rising (6 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) — Ericka Dennison single, double. (Bryan) — Brooke Taylor 2 singles; Marlee Yoder 2 singles; Addison Arnold double; Kailee Thiel 3 steals.
Fairview 16, Continental 1
SHERWOOD — An 11-run fourth inning and two home runs from Alyssa Merritt led Fairview over Continental in an 8-2 triumph on Friday.
Both Merritt and Paige Ricica finished with longballs and seven combined RBIs in the win for the Apaches. Allison Rhodes added three doubles.
Continental 100 00 — 1 3 3
Fairview 203 (11)x — 16 13 0
Records: Fairview 8-2, Continental 0-9.
Winning Pitcher: Paige Ricica (4 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts). Others: Jasmin Minck.
Losing Pitcher: Alli Scott (4 innings, 13 hits, 16 runs, 9 earned, 5 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Continental) — Tori Searfoss single, RBI. (Fairview) — Alyssa Merritt 2 home runs, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Paige Ricica home run, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Allison Rhodes 3 doubles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Gracie Brown double, 2 runs; Jazmin Minck 2 runs.
Antwerp 4, L. Center 2
ANTWERP — Antwerp topped Liberty Center in non-league action 4-2 to move to 6-1 on the season.
Samantha Rigsby, Asti Coppes and Emerson Litzenberg all doubled in the contest for Antwerp. Eliza Jones led the Tigers with two singles.
Liberty Center 2
Antwerp 4
Records: Antwerp 6-1, Liberty Center 5-7.
Winning Pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (7 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Molly Perry (5 innings, 7 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).Others: Marleigh Rego.
Leading Hitters: (LC) — Eliza Jones 2 singles. (Antwerp) — Samantha Rigsby double; Asti Coppes double; Emerson Litzenberg double.
N. Central 10, Paulding 9
PIONEER — North Central scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind and walk it off in a 10-9 victory over Paulding.
Jocelynn Parrett led the way for Paulding with three singles and three runs. Maci Kauser notched the only extra-base hit of the game with a double.
North Central saw Isabelle Burnett lead the way with three singles and two runs in a game that saw 14 combined errors.
Paulding 121 121 1 — 9 10 8
North Central 042 200 2 — 10 14 6
Records: North Central 3-6, Paulding 8-6
Winning Pitcher: Darbi Stewart (7 innings, 10 hits, 9 runs, 3 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Losing Pitcher: Jalyn Klopfenstein (6.2 innings, 14 hits, 10 runs, 3 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts).
Leading Hitters: (Paulding) — Maci Kauser double; Jocelynn Parrett 3 singles, 3 runs; Alivya Bakle 2 RBIs; Katie Beckman 2 singles; Eternity Bassler 2 singles. (North Central) — Emma Fidler 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Kendall Sutton 2 singles; Makinzy King 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Amara Wright 2 singles; 2 runs; Isabelle Burnett 3 singles, 2 runs; Lily Martin 2 singles.
Montpelier 11, Stryker 1
MONTPELIER — Montpelier stayed unbeaten in the Buckeye Border Conference with an 11-1 win over Stryker in five innings.
Madelyn Hopper earned the win for the Locos, striking out seven in three innings of work. Cadey Hilllard paced the Locos with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs.
Emma Fulk tallied two base hits for the Panthers0.
Stryker 001 00 — 1 2 1
Montpelier 032 24 — 11 13 2
Records: Montpelier 4-2 (3-0 BBC), Stryker 3-5 (2-3 BBC).
Winning Pitcher: Madelyn Hopper (3 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts). Others: Bianca Phongphiou.
Losing Pitcher: Taylore Rethmel (4.2 innings, 13 hits, 11 runs, 9 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).
Leading Hitters: (Stryker) — Emma Fulk 2 singles, run. (Montpelier) — Jada Uribes 2 doubles, 2 runs; Cadey Hillard 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Bianca Phongphiou double; Alyssa Custer double; Kelsie Bumb 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaycee Humbarger 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Riley Rockey 2 RBIs.
Wauseon 10, Delta 1
WAUSEON — A five-run fifth inning saw Wauseon defeat Delta 10-1 in a NWOAL home triumph.
Jayli Vazquez went deep for the Indians while also clubbing a double and four RBIs.
Delta was led by Kate Friess’ two singles.
Delta 010 000 0 — 1 7 1
Wauseon 111 520 x — 10 18 1
Records: Wauseon 6-4 (2-1 NWOAL), Delta 0-9 (0-3 NWOAL).
Winning Pitcher: Madisyn Ledyard (2 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk). Others: Ella Hageman.
Losing Pitchers: Madison Savage (4 innings, 13 hits, 8 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks, 0 strikeouts). Others: Jasey Spiess.
Leading Hitters: (Delta) — Jaclyn Kohlofer double; Kate Friess 2 singles. (Wauseon) — Jayli Vazquez home run, double, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Aubrianna Everly double, 2 singles; Autumn Pelok double; Ava Kovar 2 singles; Madisyn Ledyard 3 singles; Grace Calvin 3 singles, 2 runs; Ella Hageman 2 singles; Ella Albright 2 singles.
