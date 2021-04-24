FAYETTE – Lydia Krouse fired a four-inning no-hitter for Antwerp as the Archers went into Fayette and blanked the Eagles, 26-0.
Krouse walked one batter and fanned three in the gem.
Lauren Schuller belted a triple and home run for the Archers. Asti Coppes had two round-trippers, along with a single and triple.
Antwerp 4(10)6 6 — 26 20 0
Fayette 000 0 — 0 0 3
Records: Antwerp 6-5, Fayette 0-6.
Winning pitcher: Lydia Krouse (4 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Emma Leininger (3 innings, 15 hits, 20 runs, 3 walks, 0 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) – Asti Coppes single, triple, 2 home runs; Lauren Schuller triple, home run.
Bryan 13, Delta 0
BRYAN – Addie Arnold, Delilah Taylor and Alex Vreeland all saw time in the circle for the Bears in a no-hit win against Delta, 13-0.
Arnold went the first 3.2 innings, with Taylor closing out the fourth. Vreeland came on to close it out.
Scout Smith tripled and drove in three runs for Bryan.
Delta 000 00 — 0 0 6
Bryan 560 2x — 13 6 1
Records: Bryan 12-0 (4-0 NWOAL), Delta 0-11 (0-4 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Addie Arnold (3.2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts). Others: Delilah Taylor, Alex Vreeland.
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (1 inning, 2 hits, 5 runs, 0 earned, 0 walks, 0 strikeouts). Other: Jasey Spiess.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Scout Smith single, triple, 3 RBIs; Kailee Thiel single, double.
Fairview 8, W. Trace 1
SHERWOOD – Fairview’s Paige Ricica held Wayne Trace to just two singles as the Apaches stayed unbeaten in the Green Meadows Conference with a 8-1 win.
Ricica struck out six on the day for Fairview while Anna Ankney scored four runs and homered in a three-hit day. Olivia Ricica added a double and three RBIs.
Wayne Trace 010 000 0 — 1 2 3
Fairview 220 112 x — 8 9 0
Records: Fairview 11-1 (4-0 GMC), Wayne Trace 5-6 (2-2 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (7 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Logen Bland (6 innings, 8 runs, 9 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) – Anna Ankney 2 singles, home run, 4 runs; Kiersten Cline 2 singles; Olivia Ricica double, 3 RBIs.
Hilltop 15, Montpelier 3
MONTPELIER – Hilltop stayed undefeated in the BBC by scoring a 15-3 win at Montpelier.
The Cadets tallied four runs in the first, three more in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth.
Kodi Brenner got the win in the circle and also drove in four runs for the Cadets.
Hilltop 436 20 — 15 16 0
Montpelier 003 00 — 3 7 3
Records: Hilltop 14-3 (5-0 BBC), Montpelier 4-11 (4-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Kodi Brenner (5 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Kinsey Word (2 innings, 10 hits, 10 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout). Other: Cadey Hillard.
Leading hitters: (Hilltop) – Kodi Brenner 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Alex Horton 2 doubles; Sara Barnum single, double, 2 RBIs; Holly Jermeay 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Kacy Connolly 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Montpelier) – Ashley Caudill double; Cadey Hillard double; Emily Fritsch 2 singles.
Edon 17, Pettisville 7
PETTISVILLE – Edon picked up 10 runs in the top of the first and cruised to a 17-7 win at Pettisville.
Allison and Ashley Kaylor each had three hits for the Bombers.
Edon (10)14 02 — 17 18 2
Pettisville 000 07 — 7 5 1
Records: Edon 2-7 (2-5 BBC), Pettisville 4-5 (3-3 BBC).
Winning pitcher: Mallory Wofford (4.2 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: MacKenzie Spangler.
Losing pitcher: Alli King (0.1 innings, 5 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout). Other: Kenzie Rivera.
Leading hitters: (Edon) – A Kaylor 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; A. Kaylor double; 3 RBIs; Carlie Kiess 3 singles, 3 RBIs. (Pettisville) – Taylor Boger single, 2 RBIs; Mya Beck 2 singles.
Kalida 11, Spencerville 7
KALIDA – Trailing 7-3, Kalida took the lead with five runs in the bottom of the fourth, then added three insurance runs in the fifth as the Wildcats beat Spencerville 11-7.
Maddy Nienberg and Mya Schmitz hit a home run for Kalida.
Spencerville 132 100 0 — 7 9 4
Kalida 102 530 x — 11 14 3
Records: Kalida 5-7, Spencerville 1-13.
Winning pitcher: Elyse Romes (3.1 innings, 5 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Spencerville) – J. Boop single, double, 2 RBIs; Baumgathur 2 singles, 3 RBIs. (Kalida) – Maddy Nienberg single, home run, RBI; Mya Schmitz single, home run, 2 RBIs; Kassidy Hipsher 2 singles, double, RBI; Aly Hoyt single, double, 2 RBIs.
