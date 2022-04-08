Fairview 13, North Central 0
SHERWOOD — Fairview put together an all-around victory on Friday in local softball action, racking up 14 hits, holding North Central to three and playing an error-free game in a 13-0 blanking of the Eagles.
Paige Ricica had two doubles and three hits on the day for the 4-0 Apaches, driving in three runs. Ricica also earned the win in the circle, allowing two hits in three scoreless frames before Jasmin Minck finished out the contest.
Emma Fidler doubled in the setback for North Central.
North Central 000 00 - 0 3 1
Fairview 164 2x - 13 14 0
Records: Fairview 4-0, North Central 1-3.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Jasmin Minck.
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (2.2 innings, 11 runs, 10 earned, 11 hits, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Kendall Sutton.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Emma Fidler double. (Fairview) - Paige Ricica single, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Allison Rhodes single, double, 2 RBIs; Claire Zeedyk 2 singles, 3 runs; Alyssa Merritt 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Alexis Taylor double; Kennedy Hill double, 2 runs.
Hilltop 2, Ayersville 0
WEST UNITY — Lana Baker gave up two hits and Hilltop scored two runs in the first three innings to defeat Ayersville.
The Pilots could only muster two hits, a single from Hailey Johnson and Rylee Barnett. Johnson was tabbed with the loss in the circle but still pitched well going six innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits, nine strikeouts and three walks.
Lana Baker was once again dominant in the circle for the Cadets as she fanned 13 of the 21 batters that she faced. Kacy Connolly was the only player in the game to notch multiple hits. Holly Jeremeay scored both runs.
Ayersville 000 000 0 - 0 2 1
Hilltop 101 000 X - 2 5 1
Records: Hilltop 4-0, Ayersville 1-2
Winning Pitcher: Lana Baker (7 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 13 Ks, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Hailey Johnson (6 IP, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 9 Ks, 3 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Ayersville) - Rylee Barnett single; Hailey Johnson single. (Hilltop) - Holly Jermeay single, walk, 2 runs; Kacy Connolly double, single; Shealyn Martin single.
Paulding 14, Montpelier 13
PAULDING — Paulding rallied from an early 11-2 deficit and plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh to snare a 14-13 home victory over Montpelier.
Leadoff hitter Maci Kauser had four of the Panthers’ dozen hits, scoring four runs in the victory and stealing six bases. Zoe Valle, Katie Beckman and Riley Stork each added doubles.
Kelsie Bumb and Bianca Phongphiou both went yard for the Locos while Cadey Hilliard drove in three runs with a single and double.
Montpelier 425 100 1 - 13 14 2
Paulding 202 411 4 - 14 12 4
Records: Paulding 4-1, Montpelier 0-2.
Winning pitcher: Riley Stork (7 innings, 13 runs, 12 earned, 14 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks).
Losing pitcher: Bianca Phongphiou (3.1 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 6 hits, 1 strikeout, 5 walks). Other: Madelyn Hopper.
Leading hitters: (Montpelier) - Kelsie Bumb single, home run, 3 RBIs; Bianca Phongphiou single, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Madelyn Hopper single, double, 2 runs; Cadey Hilliard single, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jada Uribes 2 singles, 2 runs; Lyla Mahan double, 2 runs. (Paulding) - Maci Kauser 4 singles, 4 runs, 6 steals; Jocelyn Parrett 2 singles, 3 runs; Jalyn Klopfenstein 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Zoe Valle double, 2 RBIs; Riley Stork double, 3 runs; Katie Beckman double, 3 RBIs.
Wauseon 10, Rossford 6
WAUSEON — Wauseon scored four runs in the first inning and six in its final three innings to overcome Rossford, 10-6.
Ella Hageman got the victory on the mound for the Indians, who moved above .500 on the season with the win. Autumn Pelok was the leader at the dish going 3-for-3 with a double, two singles and an RBI.
Rossford 101 002 2 - 6 14 2
Wauseon 400 231 x - 10 11 2
Records: Wauseon 3-2, Rossford 3-3.
Winning Pitcher: Ella Hageman.
Losing Pitcher: L. Luderman.
Leading hitters: (Wauseon) - Autumn Pelok double, 2 singles.
Springfield 15, Evergreen 1
METAMORA — Springfield bookended a 15-1 victory over host Evergreen with seven runs in the first and sixth inning.
Taylor Yackee struck out 13 for the Blue Devils, allowing four hits in the triumph while Maddie Darrah had five RBIs.
Brooklyn Richardson fanned three in 5.1 innings of work, throwing 14 first-pitch strikes.
Springfield 700 107 - 15 14 1
Evergreen 100 000 - 1 4 2
Records: Evergreen 0-3.
Winning pitcher: Taylor Yackee (6 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 13 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Brooklyn Richardson. Other: Kira Keller.
Leading hitters: (Springfield) - Cam Hall 3 hits; Maddie Darrah 2 hits, 5 RBIs; Kenya Crowley 4 RBIs. (Evergreen) - Skylee Raker 2 hits.
Columbus Grove 7, Patrick Henry 6
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove came up with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh to edge out visiting Patrick Henry, 7-6.
Kruse, Miranda, Nelson and Smith all hit doubles for the Patriots, which tallied 10 hits and rallied from a 6-2 deficit through five innings to tie things up at 6-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Patrick Henry 020 003 1 - 6 10 0
Columbus Grove 004 110 1 - 7 12 2
Records: Columbus Grove 3-1, Patrick Henry 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Kam Utendorf (1.2 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Abby Stechschulte.
Losing pitcher: Ella Meyer.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Kayla Kruse single, double; Jasmine Miranda single, double; Kasey Nelson single, double, 2 RBIs; Kelsey Smith double. (Columbus Grove) - Gwen Langhauls 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Lauren Fuerst single, double; Abby Stechschulte 2 singles; Isabelle Ramos 2 singles.
Sylvania Northview 12, Archbold 7
ARCHBOLD — Despite three runs in the first three innings for Archbold the Bluestreaks fell at home 12-7 to Archbold on Friday.
Maddie Theil took the loss in the circle being replaced after two innings and giving up four runs (one earned) on three hits.
Reagan Kohler led Archbold at the dish, sending two balls into the gap for doubles while driving in four runs and scoring one of her own. Breanna Boysel also had a multi-hit day that included a double two runs scored.
Northview 040 430 1 - 12 10 2
Archbold 120 202 0 - 7 10 5
Records: Archbold 2-3
Winning Pitcher: Eggen (7 IP, 10 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 9 Ks, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Maddie Thiel (2 IP, 3 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 1 K, 1 walk). Others: Natalie Nofzinger.
Leading Hitters: (Northview) - McKarill double, single, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Kahan double single, 2 RBIs; Enright single, 2 runs; Hoel single, 3 runs. (Archbold) - Reagan Kohler 2 doubles, walk, 4 RBIs, run; Breanna Boysel double, single 2 runs; Addi Ziegler double, RBI; Kylee Miller single, 2 runs.
