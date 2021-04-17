SHERWOOD — Fairview won its seventh straight contest and sixth by double digits with an 11-0 home win over Crestview in Friday softball action.
Olivia Ricica ripped three doubles and drove in four runs on the day for the Apaches. Anna Ankney added a single, double and three RBIs.
Crestview 000 00 — 0 2 4
Fairview 424 1x — 11 12 1
Records: Fairview 7-1, Crestview 10-3.
Winning pitcher: Paige Ricica (5 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: K. Small (3 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Fairview) — Olivia Ricica 3 doubles, 4 RBIs; Anna Ankney single, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Paige Ricica single, double; Clair Shininger 2 singles; Alyssa Merritt 2 singles.
Archbold 5, Tinora 3
Archold pushed across three runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead as the Blue Streaks won at Tinora, 5-3.
Addi Ziegler drove in two runs for Archbold. Reagan Kohler and Bre Boysel each had two hits.
Quinn Horn hit a home run for the Rams.
Archbold 020 300 0 — 5 8 4
Tinora 012 000 0 — 3 5 2
Records: Archbold 5-4, Tinora 4-4.
Winning pitcher: Maddie Thiel (4.1 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Mya Stuckey.
Losing pitcher: Scylea Zolman (7 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 0 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – Reagan Kohler 2 singles; Bre Boysel 2 singles. (Tinora) – Quinn Horn single, home run; Paige Carpenter double
.
Pat. Henry 12, Holgate 1
HOLGATE — Patrick Henry started with two runs in the first and a run in the second, then closed the game with four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to beat Holgate, 12-1.
Leadoff hitter Baylor McGraw hit three singles and a triple and drove in three runs for the Patriots. Abby McGraw also drove in three runs.
Ella Meyer held the host Tigers to one hit.
Patrick Henry 210 45 — 12 8 0
Holgate 100 00 — 1 1 8
Records: Patrick Henry 2-9, Holgate 1-6.
Winning pitcher: Ella Meyer (5 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Lexi Kuntz (5 innings, 8 hits, 12 runs, 6 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) – Baylor McGraw 3 singles, triple, 3 RBIs; Abby McGraw 3 RBIs; Kyleigh Breece single, double; Addison Vance triple.
Paulding 8, Montpelier 6
MONTPELIER — Paulding held off a late charge from host Montpelier, pounding 20 hits in an 8-6 victory.
Leigha Egnor had two singles and a double for the Panthers while Alivya Bakle had a triple in a three-hit day.
Addison Dick and Kaycee Humbarger each doubled for the Locos.
Paulding 022 013 0 — 8 20 1
Montpelier 001 014 0 — 6 12 0
Records: Paulding 9-2, Montpelier 3-7.
Winning pitcher: Riley Stork (5.2 innings, 6 runs, 5 earned, 12 hits, 2 strikeouts, 8 walks). Other: Leigha Egnor.
Losing pitcher: Cadey Hilliard (7 innings, 8 runs, 20 hits, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Paulding) — Alivya Bakle 2 singles, triple; Leigha Egnor 2 singles, double; Jalynn Parrett 2 singles, double; Kaeli Bustos 3 singles, 3 RBIS; Morgan Iler 3 singles; Maci Kauser 2 singles; Riley Stork triple. (Montpelier) — Addison Dick 2 singles, double; Gabbi Steffaneli 2 singles; Alyssa Custer 2 singles; Emily Fritsch 2 singles; Kaycee Humbarger double.
Bryan 13, Edon 3
BRYAN — Bryan upped its season record to 10-0, rolling past Edon 13-3.
Scout Smith had three base hits, including a double, with three RBIs while Addie Arnold added three hits.
Edon 010 101 — 3 5 5
Bryan 301 072 — 13 13 4
Records: Bryan 10-0, Edon 0-6.
Winning pitcher: Alexandra Vreeland (5 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 5 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Mallory Wofford.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) — Scout Smith 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; Addie Arnold 2 singles, double; Ella Voigt 2 singles.
Northwood 22, Delta 1
NORTHWOOD — Trouble in the field led to a host of unearned runs for Northwood as the Rangers beat Delta, 22-1.
Abby Ford had two singles and drove in a run for the Panthers.
Delta 010 00 — 1 6 10
Northwood 395 5x — 22 9 0
Records: Delta 0-10.
Winning pitcher: M. Hanely (5 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Karsyn Gillen (1 inning, 3 hits, 10 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts). Others: Madison Savage, Grace Munger, Jasey Spiess.
Leading hitters: (Delta) — Abby Ford 2 singles, RBI; Kate Friess double. (Northwood) — B. Sakac double, home run, 4 RBIs; E. Wauford 2 singles, double, 3 RBIs; A. Hoddinott 3 singles, 4 RBIs.
Riverdale 12,
Continental 0
MT. BLANCHARD — Riverdale took advantage of five Continental errors in a 12-0 blanking of the Pirates.
Reese Knowles, Cate Etter, Tori Searfoss and Madelyn Potts each singled in the loss for Continental.
Continental 000 00 — 0 4 5
Riverdale 450 3x — 12 8 3
Records: Riverdale 10-1, Continental 2-6.
Winning pitcher: Alison Donaugh (5 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Alli Scott (1 innings, 7 runs, 6 earned, 3 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Tygre Troyer.
Leading hitters: (Riverdale) — Alyssa McCloud single, home run; Brenna Farmer single, double, 3 RBIs; Liviya Benjamin 2 singles; Alison Donaugh home run.
