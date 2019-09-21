CONTINENTAL — Kalida stayed perfect at 4-0 in the PCL with a 2-1 victory over Continental on Friday night.

Drew Fersch and Clay Bellmann each scored for the Wildcats while Brayden Rocker stopped four shots between the pipes.

Wyatt Davis netted the Pirates lone score while Konnor Knipp-Williams had 10 saves.

Kalida 2, Continental 1

Kalida (9-3, 4-0 PCL) — Goals: Drew Fersch, Clay Bellmann. Shots: 12. Saves: Brayden Rocker 4.

Continental (5-5-1, 2-3 PCL) — Goal: Wyatt Davis. Shots: 5. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 10.

Girls

Fort Jennings 1, Ottoville 1

Ottoville (5-3-2, 0-0-2 PCL) — Goal: Nicole Knippen. Shots: 3.

Fort Jennings (1-6-1, 0-2-1 PCL) — Goal: Reilly Fitzpatrick. Assist: Abby Koester. Shots: 1. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 2.

