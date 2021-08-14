Bulldog CAROUSEL.jpg

On the opening night of high school soccer in the state of Ohio, Defiance’s girls squad got its season off to a stellar start as junior Lindsay Roth netted the deciding goal with 15:44 left in the second half to propel the Bulldogs past Toledo Whitmer on Friday, 1-0.

Friday’s start date was part of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s ‘Friday Night Futbol’ initiative that allows teams to play a week ahead of the normal Aug. 20 season-opening date if the schools complete a service project to play a 17th regular season game.

In other action, Bryan took a 3-2 lead on Allie Zimmerman’s second goal of the night with 31:44 remaining to down visiting Elida.

In boys action, William Carrlson scored goals in the first and second halves for Napoleon in a 2-0 win over visiting Miller City at Buckenmeyer Stadium.

Girls

At Defiance

Defiance 1, Toledo Whitmer 0

Toledo Whitmer (0-1) — No statistics.

Defiance (1-0) — Goal: Lindsay Roth.

At Bryan

Bryan 3, Elida 2

Elida (0-1) — Goals: JoJo Knight, Analei Jackson.

Bryan (1-0) - Goals: Allie Zimmerman 2, Macy Burton. Assists: Kailee Thiel, Ella Rau. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5.

At Kalida

Kalida 5, Ada 0

Ada (0-1) — No statistics.

Kalida (1-0) - No statistics.

At Napoleon

Napoleon 0, Miller City 0

Miller City (0-0-1) - No statistics.

Napoleon (0-0-1) — No statistics.

Boys

At Napoleon

Napoleon 2, Miller City 0

Miller City (0-1) — No statistics.

Napoleon (1-0) — Goals: William Carrlson 2. Assists: Devin Boettner.

At Bryan

Bryan 8, Toledo Bowsher 0

Toledo Bowsher (0-1) — No statistics.

Bryan (1-0) — Quinn Brown 3, Noah Diaz, Anthony Tomaszewski, Caleb McCashen, Nathan Hess.

At Pettisville

Genoa 8, Pettisville 1

Genoa (1-0) — No statistics.

Pettisville (0-1) - Goal: Harley Crossgrove.

At Eastwood

Evergreen 4, Eastwood 0

Evergreen (1-0) - Goals: Riley Dunbar, Evan Lumbrezer, Alex Peete, Tyson Woodring. Assists: Brock Hudik, Elijah Hernandez, Alex Fritsch.

Eastwood (0-1) — No statistics.

