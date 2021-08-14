On the opening night of high school soccer in the state of Ohio, Defiance’s girls squad got its season off to a stellar start as junior Lindsay Roth netted the deciding goal with 15:44 left in the second half to propel the Bulldogs past Toledo Whitmer on Friday, 1-0.
Friday’s start date was part of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s ‘Friday Night Futbol’ initiative that allows teams to play a week ahead of the normal Aug. 20 season-opening date if the schools complete a service project to play a 17th regular season game.
In other action, Bryan took a 3-2 lead on Allie Zimmerman’s second goal of the night with 31:44 remaining to down visiting Elida.
In boys action, William Carrlson scored goals in the first and second halves for Napoleon in a 2-0 win over visiting Miller City at Buckenmeyer Stadium.
Girls
At Defiance
Defiance 1, Toledo Whitmer 0
Toledo Whitmer (0-1) — No statistics.
Defiance (1-0) — Goal: Lindsay Roth.
At Bryan
Bryan 3, Elida 2
Elida (0-1) — Goals: JoJo Knight, Analei Jackson.
Bryan (1-0) - Goals: Allie Zimmerman 2, Macy Burton. Assists: Kailee Thiel, Ella Rau. Saves: Calysta Wasson 5.
At Kalida
Kalida 5, Ada 0
Ada (0-1) — No statistics.
Kalida (1-0) - No statistics.
At Napoleon
Napoleon 0, Miller City 0
Miller City (0-0-1) - No statistics.
Napoleon (0-0-1) — No statistics.
Boys
At Napoleon
Napoleon 2, Miller City 0
Miller City (0-1) — No statistics.
Napoleon (1-0) — Goals: William Carrlson 2. Assists: Devin Boettner.
At Bryan
Bryan 8, Toledo Bowsher 0
Toledo Bowsher (0-1) — No statistics.
Bryan (1-0) — Quinn Brown 3, Noah Diaz, Anthony Tomaszewski, Caleb McCashen, Nathan Hess.
At Pettisville
Genoa 8, Pettisville 1
Genoa (1-0) — No statistics.
Pettisville (0-1) - Goal: Harley Crossgrove.
At Eastwood
Evergreen 4, Eastwood 0
Evergreen (1-0) - Goals: Riley Dunbar, Evan Lumbrezer, Alex Peete, Tyson Woodring. Assists: Brock Hudik, Elijah Hernandez, Alex Fritsch.
Eastwood (0-1) — No statistics.
