OTTOVILLE – Nicole Knippen scored twice for the Big Green as Ottoville beat Ft. Jennings 2-1 in PCL girls soccer.

Knippen scored very early in each half to get Ottoville started. The Big Green (4-3) finished with 10 shots on goal.

Girls Soccer

At Ottoville

Ottoville 2, Ft. Jennings 1

Ft. Jennings (0-9, 0-4 PCL) – Goal: Savanna Siebeneck. Assist: Alexandra Maag. Shots: 5. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 4.

Ottoville (4-3, 1-1 PCL) – Goals: Nicole Knippen 2. Shots: 10. Saves: Skylar Turnwald 0.

Boys Soccer

At Kalida

Continental 1, Kalida 0

Continental (9-2, 3-1 PCL) – Goal: Westin Okuley. Assist: Rhenn Armey. Shots: 6.

Kalida (4-7-2, 2-2 PCL) – Shots: 0.

