KALIDA — Kalida shutout Fort Jennings 3-0 in girls soccer action on Friday night.

Kenzie Fortman, Mya Schmitz and Livia Recker each scored a goal for the Wildcats while Madison Langhals had two saves.

MacKenna Stechschulte secured 23 saves for the Musketeers.

Kalida 3, Fort Jennings 0

Fort Jennings (1-5, 0-2 PCL) — Shots: 3. Saves: MacKenna Stechschulte 23.

Kalida (3-4, 2-0 PCL) — Goals: Kenzie Fortman, Mya Schmitz, Livia Recker. Assists: Madison Langhals 2 assists, Mya Schmitz. Shots: 26. Saves: Bailey White 3.

Load comments