MILLER CITY — Continental stayed perfect on the season with a 4-0 shutout of Miller City in Putnam County League boys soccer action on Friday night.

Westin Okuley, Noah Becher, Wyatt Davis and Trevor Brecht each scored for the Pirates.

Continental 4, Miller City 0

Continental (4-0, 2-0 PCL) — Goals: Westin Okuley, Noah Becher, Wyatt Davis, Trevor Brecht. Assists: Alex Sharritis, Westin Okuley. Shots: 12.

Miller City (1-4-1, 0-2 PCL) — Saves: Joseph Deitering 11.

