MILLER CITY — Ottoville improved to 12-0 (2-0 PCL) with a 4-0 shutout of Miller City on Friday night.
Dalton Davis scored twice for the Big Green while Kyle Manns and Will Miller each scored a goal.
Joe Deitering saved 10 shots for the Wildcats.
Ottoville 4, Miller City 0
Ottoville (12-0, 2-0 PCL) — Goals: Dalton Davis 2, Will Miller, Kyle Manns. Saves: Kaiden Tentman 1.
Miller City (3-9-1, 1-3 PCL) — Saves: Joe Deitering 10.
