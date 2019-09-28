MILLER CITY — Ottoville improved to 12-0 (2-0 PCL) with a 4-0 shutout of Miller City on Friday night.

Dalton Davis scored twice for the Big Green while Kyle Manns and Will Miller each scored a goal.

Joe Deitering saved 10 shots for the Wildcats.

Ottoville 4, Miller City 0

Ottoville (12-0, 2-0 PCL) — Goals: Dalton Davis 2, Will Miller, Kyle Manns. Saves: Kaiden Tentman 1.

Miller City (3-9-1, 1-3 PCL) — Saves: Joe Deitering 10.

Load comments