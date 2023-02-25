Division II
At Anthony Wayne
Wauseon 68, Tol. Woodward 50
WHITEHOUSE — Wauseon set up a rematch with Rossford in districts by dispatching Toledo Woodward 68-50 in sectional championship action at Anthony Wayne on Friday.
Landon Hines hit 10 shots from the field for a game-high 20 points for the Indians (16-7), which pulled away with a 22-12 fourth-quarter edge. Elijah McLeod and Tyson Rodriguez added 18 and 13 points respectively as the Indians advanced to a 6 p.m. district semifinal at Lake on Thursday.
Joey Justen hit four treys and paced the Polar Bears (4-17) with 16 points.
TOLEDO WOODWARD (50) - Chisholm 3; Copeland 1; Mullin 9; Knabbs 2; Williams 2; Justen 16; Belcher 8; Williams 4; Bell 4. Totals 21-0-50.
WAUSEON (68) - Leatherman 8; Rodriguez 13; Armstrong 6; McLeod 18; Hines 20; Vajen 1; Patterson 2. Totals 29-8-68.
Three-point goals: Woodward - Justen 4, Belcher 2, Chisholm, Mullin. Wauseon - Leatherman, McLeod.
Woodward 11 11 16 12 - 50
Wauseon 15 14 17 22 - 68
Division III
At Springfield
Emmanuel Christian 89, Evergreen 53
HOLLAND — Top-seeded Toledo Emmanuel Christian overpowered Evergreen 89-53 to claim the school’s first sectional title since 1998.
Jerry Easter racked up 32 points in the win for the Warriors (20-3, No. 4 D-III), which will take on Archbold in a 6 p.m. sectional semifinal at Napoleon on Wednesday. Jacob Sims and Nate Miles added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Eli Keifer canned four 3-pointers and tallied 24 points in the season-ending setback for the Vikings (13-11), which trailed 22-7 after one quarter.
EVERGREEN (53) - Keifer 24; Woodring 3; Hudik 4; Lumbrezer 5; B. Ruetz 1; Gillen 4; Dunbar 7; S. Ruetz 2; Mounts 3. Totals 20-7-53.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (89) - Easter 32; Patterson-Dack 6; Brown 7; Miles 10; Sims 11; Miller 9; Carruthers 4; Wassef 2; Rivers 8. Totals 35-10-89.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Keifer 4, Lumbrezer, Mounts. Emmanuel Christian - Easter 3, Miller 3, Sims 2, Brown.
Evergreen 7 18 14 14 - 53
Emmanuel Christian 22 16 22 29 - 89
At Elida
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Elmwood 29
ELIDA — No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf broke open a 15-point halftime lead with a 32-8 third-quarter surge to roll to districts with a 71-29 victory over Elmwood.
Hunter Stechschulte netted a season-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, for O-G (20-3), which will take on Bluffton in a D-III district semifinal at Lima Senior on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Caden Erford scored 16 points while Colin White chipped in a dozen.
Kade Lentz’s 19 points paced Elmwood (7-17) in defeat.
ELMWOOD (29) - Lentz 19; Wickard 8; Barringer 2. Totals 10-7-29.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (71) - Buckland 2; Schroeder 3; B. Maag 4; T. Maag 6; Unterbrink 4; Stechschulte 18; White 12; Toumazos 2; Erford 16; Westrick 4. Totals 25-14-71.
Three-point goals: Elmwood - Lentz 2. O-G - Stechschulte 4, Erford 2, Schroeder.
Elmwood 4 12 8 5 - 29
O-G 17 14 32 8 - 71
Division IV
At Van Wert
Crestview 70, Miller City 40
VAN WERT — No. 5 Crestview shook off a slow start, blitzing Miller City 70-40 for a D-IV sectional title.
Carson Hunter paced a trio in double figures for the Knights (20-3) with 16 points. Mitch Temple and Wren Sheets netted 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Crestview, which will face Delphos St. John’s in a 7:30 district semifinal at Elida on Tuesday. St. John’s gave Crstview one of its three losses 48-43 on Feb. 4.
Silas Niese hit three treys and paced Miller City (14-10) with 12 points.
MILLER CITY (40) - B. Barlage 8; Niese 12; Weis 5; J. Otto 6; W. Otto 1; Ruhe 9. Totals 15-6-40.
CRESTVIEW (70) - Etzler 9; Temple 14; Hunter 16; Harting 6; Lichtle 8; Sheets 13; Easterling 2; Ludwig 2. Totals 27-11-70.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Niese 3, Weis. Crestview - Temple 3, Lichtle 2, Etzler.
Miller City 7 10 15 8 - 40
Crestview 9 25 23 13 - 70
At Bluffton Univ.
Kalida 52, Delphos Jefferson 42
Ottoville 50, Continental 40
BLUFFTON — No. 9 Kalida set up a rematch with PCL rival Ottoville in the postseason by dispatching Delphos Jefferson 52-42 while the Big Green rallied past Continental, 50-40.
In the early game, Evan Stechschulte poured in 23 points to lead the way for the Wildcats (19-4), which will take on Ottoville on Tuesday at Elida at 6 p.m. Jaden Smith put up 14 points to help the cause for Kalida while Levi Rode’s 12 points were tops for Jefferson (12-12).
The late game saw Continental (11-13) lead 21-16 at the half before the third-seeded Big Green (18-5) outscored the Pirates 34-19 in the second half. Konnor Knipp-Williams scored 19 points to lead all scorers for the Pirates while Carter Horstman put up 16 to lead Ottoville, which fell to Kalida in overtime on Jan. 27, 47-45.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (42) - Teman 8; Gallmeier 3; Miller 3; Carter 5; Bailey 5; Agner 6; Rode 12. Totals 18-1-42.
KALIDA (52) - Stechschulte 23; D. Fersch 5; Miller 6; J. Smith 14; Warnecke 4. Totals 20-11-52.
Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson - Rode 2, Gallmeier, Carder, Bailey. Kalida - Stechschulte.
Jefferson 8 10 11 13 - 42
Kalida 8 18 10 16 - 52
CONTINENTAL (40) - Ma. Rayle 12; Armey 2; J. Etter 7; Knipp-Williams 19. Totals 15-5-40.
OTTOVILLE (50) - Langhals 10; Leis 2; Schlagbaum 12; Suever 3; Horstman 16; Turnwald 7. Totals 19-11-50.
Three-point goals: Continental - Ma. Rayle 4, J. Etter. Ottoville - Suever.
Continental 10 11 9 10 - 40
Ottoville 9 7 15 19 - 50
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.