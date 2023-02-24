HOLLAND — Tinora boys basketball were not able to make it two straight upsets as the 10th-seeded Rams were unable to oust Archbold on Friday from Springfield and the Blue Streaks won a sectional title with a 61-46 victory.
It was a win that saw the Blue Streaks (13-11) score 24 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away for good. Archbold got 21 points from the charity stripe in the game, 13 of which came from Cade Brenner who had 23 points to lead all scorers. Sonny Phillips added 23.
Tinora were led by their seniors Luke Harris and Gavin Eckert who ended with 20 and 13 points respectively. Eckert knocked down two from distance while Harris had three treys.
The Rams graduate five seniors in Eckert, Harris, Eli Plassman, Cole Anders and Shea McMaster with the loss. Archbold moves on to play Emmanuel Christian in district semifinals next Wednesday at Napoleon High School.
TINORA (46) — Eckert 13; Plassman 3; Harris 20; Homier 4; Ackerman 6; Anders 0. Totals 10-6-8 46.
ARCHBOLD (61) — Rodriguez; Phillips 16; Brenner 23; Wendt 3; Seiler 8; Gomez 0; Diller 8; Miller 3; Hudson 0. Totals 8-8-21 61.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Harris 3, Eckert 2, Plassman. Archbold — Phillips 3, Brenner 2, Seiler 2, Wendt.
Tinora 9 8 16 13 — 46
Archbold 12 12 13 24 — 61
Division IV
At Bryan
Antwerp 48, Pettisville 39
Toledo Christian 56, Stryker 48
BRYAN — Antewerp held off Pettisville to win another sectional title 48-39 while Toledo Christain did the same against Stryker, downing the Panthers 56-48 on Friday from Bryan High School.
In the first contest, Antwerp (19-4) went a perfect 16-of-16 from the free throw line and 4-of-9 from three and they needed every bit of it to hold on to a six-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
Cayden Jacoby led all scorers and Pettisville (15-9) with 23 points while Carson Altimus was 3-of-4 from three and 8-of-8 from the charity stripe to pace the Archers.
The Archers will face Toledo Christian next week in a district semifinal after the Eagles saw Karter Koester knock down five triples and lead all scorers with 25 points.
Stryker saw Daniel Donovan lead the way with 13 points while Elijah Juillard added 11 and Michael Donovan 10.
PETTISVILLE (39) — Leppelmeier 10; Ripke 0; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 4; Beck 2; M. Wyse 0; Jacoby 23. Totals 15-41 8-10 39.
ANTWERP (48) — Moore 2; Moreno 0; McMichael 2; Altimus 21; Lichty 5; Brewer 16; Savina 0; Fuller 2. Totals 14-27 16-16 48.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 1-12 (Leppelmeier). Antwerp — 4-9 (Altimus 3-4, Lichty 1-1). Rebounds: Pettisville 16, Antwerp 13 (Fuller, Moore, Altimus 3). Turnovers: Pettisville 11, Antwerp 12.
Pettisville 4 8 15 12 — 39
Antwerp 12 9 12 15 — 48
STRYKER (48) — Jullard 11; Villanueva 3; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 10; Cadwell 4; D. Donovan 13; Barnum 7; W. Donovan 0; Rethmel 0. Totals: 13-6-4 48.
TOLEDO. CHRISTIAN (56) — Ryan 2; Criss 0; Duck 3; Koester 25; Butler 19; Mickel 0; Hesson 7. Totals: 10-7-15 56.
Three-point goals: Stryker — D. Donovan 3, M. Donovan 2, Villanueva. Toledo Christian — Koester 5, Duck, Butler. Turnovers: Stryker 13, Toledo Christian 11.
Stryker 8 18 8 14 — 48
Tol. Christian 16 20 8 12 — 56
D-IV Sectional Finals
At Liberty Center
Patrick Henry 52, Fayette 29
Ayersville 44, MVCD 34
LIBERTY CENTER — Patrick Henry and Ayersville will meet in district semifinals next week after the Patriots downed Fayette 52-29 and Ayersville downed Maumee Valley Country Day 44-34 in sectional finals Friday night.
In the first contest the Patriots (18-5) led just 22-13 after one half of play but were able to outscore the Eagles (9-15) 30-15 in the second half of play to take home the victory.
Lincoln Creager led the way for Patrick Henry, downing four from deep and leading all scorers with 18 points. Mack Hieber added 11. Skylar Lester led the way with 10 for Fayette.
In the nightcap, Ayersville (15-9) roared to a 14-7 first quarter lead before being outscored 15-9 in the second quarter. The Pilots were able hold off their foes in the second half to take home a second-straight sectional title.
Tyson Schlachter notched a double-double in the contest leading all scorers with 17 points and all rebounders with 12 boards. Weston McGuire added 12 for the Pilots.
FAYETTE (29) — Frenn 6; Leininger 0; Moats 0; Mitchell 7; Brehm 0; Lester 10; Whiteside 3; Jacob 0; Goble 0; Dunnett 3; Figgins 0. Totals: 9-2-5 29.
P.HENRY (52) — Creager 18; Jackson 2; Smith 8; Rosebrook 0; A. Behrman 7; Meyer 6; Punches 0; B. Behrman 0; Hieber 11; Rosengarten 0; Schwiebert 0; Schroeder 0; Jackson 0. Totals: 13-7-5 52.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Whiteside, Dunnett; Patrick Henry — Creager 4, Meyer 2, Hieber. Turnovers: Fayette 8, Patrick Henry 1.
Fayette 6 8 6 9 — 29
P. Henry 9 13 15 15 — 52
MAUMEE VALLEY (34) — Majors 12; Knorek 9; Calliaux 7; Dickerson 6; Parcher 0; Dimitric 0; Patel 0; Joshi 0; Patel 0. Totals: 13-43 4-5 34
AYERSVILLE (44) — Schlachter 17; McGuire 12; Michel 6; Clark 3; Amoroso 3; Flory 2; Marvin 1; Brown 0; Fishpaw 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals: 16-37 11-16 44
Three-point goals: MVCD 4-19 (Knorek 3-6, Calliaux 1-4), Ayersville 1-6 (Clark 1-2). Rebounds: MVCD 21 (Parcher 9), Ayersville 28 (Schlachter 10). Turnovers: MVCD 6, Ayersville 11
MVCD 7 15 7 5 — 34
Ayersville 14 9 9 12 — 4
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.