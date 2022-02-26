Division II Sectionals
At Lima Senior
Wauseon 56, Van Wert 53
LIMA — Wauseon survived a Van Wert bucket at the buzzer that forced overtime as the Indians earned a 56-53 victory over the Cougars and a D-II sectional title on Friday night.
Jonas Tester poured in 20 points, including seven in the opening quarter, for the Indians (14-9), which have now won six of their last eight games. Landon Hines chipped in a dozen points as Wauseon advances to D-II district play at Ohio Northern on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against St. Marys.
Aidan Pratt’s 15 points were tops for Van Wert (16-7) while Garett Gunter added 12 and Carson Smith 10.
WAUSEON (56) - Tester 20; Burt 2; Armstrong 4; Rodriguez 7; Powers 5; Hines 12; Shaw 4. Totals 19-10-56.
VAN WERT (53) - Brown 5; Smith 10; Gunter 12; Pratt 15; Crutchfield 8; Wessell 3. Totals 21- 7-53.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Rodriguez, Powers. Van Wert - Smith 2, Gunter, Wessell.
Wauseon 18 15 4 14 5 - 56
Van Wert 13 8 13 17 2 - 53
Division III Sectionals
At Springfield
Eastwood 55, Delta 30
Evergreen 49, L. Center 46
HOLLAND — Top-seeded Eastwood held Delta to just nine second-half points to pull away for a 55-30 win in the opener of D-III sectional final action at Springfield before Liberty Center got revenge on Evergreen with a 49-46 tourney triumph.
In the late contest, Liberty Center (11-12) held off a late charge from the Vikings (13-10) to advance to districts for the first time since 2014. Aidan Hammontree led all scorers with 18 points while Landon Kruse, Evan Conrad and Wyatt Leatherman all scored nine. Evan Lumbrezer netted 14 points while Eli Keifer had 12 for the Vikings, which beat LC 40-37 on Feb. 18.
The early game saw Delta (11-13) battle to a 30-21 deficit at half before the No. 1 seed Eagles (20-3) outscored the Panthers 25-9 in the final two stanzas.
Bryce Knapp’s 11 points paced Delta while Jake Meyer put up 14 and Cade Boos 12 for Eastwood, which will meet Liberty Center in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal at Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday.
DELTA (30) - Ju. Ruple 5; Ja. Ruple 2; Knapp 11; Reeves 1; Tresnan-Reighard 4; Risner 7. Totals 11-5-30.
EASTWOOD (55) - Limes 5; C. Boos 12; L. Boos 3; Smith 2; Arntson 8; Meyer 14; Weaver 2; DeWese 9. Totals 21-8-55.
Three-point goals: Delta - Knapp 2, Ju. Ruple. Eastwood - C. Boos 2, Arntson 2, Limes.
Delta 10 11 5 4 - 30
Eastwood 12 18 11 14 - 55
EVERGREEN (49) - Keifer 12; Lumbrezer 14; Woodring 6; Loeffler 6; Shunck 8. Totals 20-5-45.
LIBERTY CENTER (46) - Chapa 3; Hammontree 18; L. Kruse 9; Conrad 9; Leatherman 9. Totals 19-8-49.
Three-point goals: Evergreen - Keifer. Liberty Center - Hammontree, L. Kruse, Leatherman.
Evergreen 8 14 10 14 - 46
L. Center 14 6 18 11 - 49
Division IV
At Napoleon
Stryker 54, Pettisville 50 (2OT)
NAPOLEON — Stryker’s Teyvon Harris put up 18 points on a big stage, helping spur the Panthers to a 54-50 double-overtime victory over Pettisville in a D-IV sectional final at ‘The Grand Canyon.’
Harris hit three of the team’s four 3-pointers in the win while Michael Donovan had eight of his 10 points in the extra session for the Panthers (11-12), which split their two matchups with Pettisville in the regular season. Stryker will take on No. 3 Antwerp in a D-IV district semifinal at Defiance High School on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Cayden Jacoby’s 20 points led all scorers for the Blackbirds (12-11), which shot 22-of-26 at the charity stripe. Joey Ripke aded 14 points, including the game-tying bucket and free throw with 3.6 seconds left to force OT.
STRYKER (54) - Juillard 6; Donovan 10; Cadwell 9; Barnum 4; Cioffi 9; Harris 18. Totals 21-8-54.
PETTISVILLE (50) - Kaufmann 2; Ripke 14; Adkins 7; Beck 7; Jacoby 20. Totals 14-22-50.
Three-point goals: Stryker - Harris 3, Cadwell. Pettisville - None.
Stryker 6 13 10 11 2 12 - 54
Pettisville 6 6 13 15 2 8 - 50
