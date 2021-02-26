Division IV
Defiance District
Fayette 50, Ayersville 49
AYERSVILLE – Fayette closed the game on an 11-0 run, with Eli Eberly and Tanner Wagner completing the comeback with triples in the final minute as the Eagles stunned Ayersville 50-49 in a sectional final at “The Hangar.”
Wagner led the Eagles (10-12) with 19 points. Phillip Whiteside added 12 and Eberly chipped in 11. Fayette now advances to a district semifinal on Tuesday against No. 1 Antwerp at Defiance.
Jakob Trevino led the Pilots (12-10) with 16 points. Tyson Schlachter threw in 15 points.
FAYETTE (50) – Wagner 19; P. Whiteside 12; Eberly 11; Lerma 7; Frenn 1; Lester 0; Dynette 0; Mitchell 0. Totals 17-6-50.
AYERSVILLE (49) – Trevino 16; Schlachter 15; Amoroso 9; B. Eiden 4; I. Eiden 3; Brown 2; Clark 0; McGuire 0; Cook 0. Totals 16-12-49.
Three-point goals: Fayette (10-22) – Wagner 5, P. Whitside 3, Eberly 2. Ayersville (5-13) – Amoroso 3, Trevino, I. Eiden. Rebounds: Fayette 16 (Frenn 4), Ayersville 24 (Schlachter 7). Turnovers: Fayette 6, Ayersville 6.
Fayette 9 11 14 16 – 50
Ayersville 14 12 14 9 — 49
Hicksville 44, Holgate 30
HICKSVILLE — Mason Slattery nearly had a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds, one of three players in double figures as Hicksville advanced to districts with a 44-30 win over GMC rival Holgate in D-IV tournament action.
Jackson Bergman added 15 points and six caroms. Landon Turnbull added 10 tallies for the Aces (11-10), who will face second-seeded Toledo Christian in a 7:30 p.m. district semifinal at Defiance High School.
Robbie Thacker’s 15 points were tops for Holgate (9-15).
HOLGATE (30) — Sonnenberg 4; Thacker 15; McCord 3; Hartman 0; Boecker 0; Kelly 0; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 2; Burgei 0; Medina 6. Totals 13-40 1-1 30.
HICKSVILLE (44) — Klima 0; Myers 0; Balser 3; Bergman 15; Slattery 16; Turnbull 10; Hootman 0; Keesbury 0; Mendoza 0. Totals 16-34 8-12 44.
Three-point goals: Holgate 3-14 (Thacker 2, McCord), Hicksville 4-11 (Bergman 2, Balser, Turnbull). Rebounds: Holgate 18, Hicksville 27 (Slattery 9). Turnovers: Holgate 8, Hicksville 10.
Holgate 7 6 8 9 — 30
Hicksville 7 7 16 14 — 44
Antwerp 63, Stryker 54
ANTWERP — Top-ranked Antwerp survived a scare from Stryker, pulling away late for a 63-54 win and a D-IV sectional title.
Jagger Landers racked up 24 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 9-of-12 from the charity stripe in the win for the Archers (21-1), which saw a double-digit second-half lead evaporate to a 54-52 edge. Austin Lichty and Luke Krouse netted nine points each for Antwerp, which will face Fayette in a D-IV sectional semifinal at Defiance on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Kaleb Holsopple scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half for Stryker () while Spencer Clingaman chipped in 13.
STRYKER (54) - Bowers 4; Holsopple 23; Treace 0; Cadwell 5; Woolace 0; Ramon 3; Ruffer 0; Cioffi 0; Clingaman 13; Juilliard 0; Barnum 2; Sloan 4. Totals 19-50 7-8 54.
ANTWERP (63) — Lichty 9; Recker 1; Hines 0; Landers 24; Krouse 9; McMichael 5; Sheedy 8; Sproles 5; Brewer 2. Totals 19-44 19-27 63.
Three-point goals: Stryker 9-22 (Holsopple 4, Clingaman 3, Cadwell, Ramon), Antwerp 6-22 (Lichty 3, Landers, Krouse, McMichael). Rebounds: Stryker 20, Antwerp 29 (Landers 10). Turnovers: Stryker 9, Antwerp 7.
Stryker 10 14 13 17 — 54
Antwerp 16 17 16 14 — 63
Toledo Christian 67,
North Central 45
TOLEDO — Toledo Christian jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter and kept the lead throughout the game as the Eagles defeated North Central 67-45 in a sectional championship game.
Toledo Christian, the No. 2 seed in the district, will meet Hicksville in a district semifinal Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Defiance High School.
Max Donawa led Toledo Christian (18-4) with 19 points. Trevor Wensink added 17 and Cole McWhinnie chipped in 16.
Zach Hayes led 7-17 North Central with 15 points.
NORTH CENTRAL (45) - J. Burt 8; Sanford 0; Patten 5; Meyers 2; Q. Burt 0; Justice 6; Pettit 9; Hayes 15. Totals 14-10-45.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (67) - O’Neil 5; Tipping 3; Wensink 17; McWhinnie 16; Ryan 0; Landskroener 0; M. Donawa 19; Gaston 5; L. Donawa 0; Hesson 2. Totals 26-13-67.
Three-point goals: North Central — J. Burt 2, Justice 2, Pettit 2, Patten. Toledo Christian — Tipping, McWhinnie.
North Central 7 14 13 11 — 45
Toledo Christian 19 17 12 19 — 67
Van Wert District
Columbus Grove 61,
Fort Jennings 38
COLUMBUS GROVE — No. 1 seed Columbus Grove flexed its muscle against Fort Jennings, eliminating its PCL colleagues 61-38 to advance to districts.
Blake Reynold’s 18 points led the charge for the 20-2 Bulldogs (No. 6 D-IV), which will take on NWC rival Lincolnview in a 5:30 p.m. district semifinal at Elida on Tuesday. Ethan Halker and Gabe Clement chipped in 13 and 10 tallies, respectively.
Nick Trentman and Evan Hoersten each netted a dozen points for Fort Jennings (7-15), which fell behind 38-19 at the half.
FORT JENNINGS (38) — Lucas 0; Hart 0; Trentman 12; Maag 0; Horstman 3; Hoersten 12; Liebrecht 4; Sellman 0; Grothouse 0; Schulte 2; Neidert 0; Grote 4. Totals 14-6-38.
COLUMBUS GROVE (61) — B. Birnesser 0; Reynolds 18; T. Birnesser 5; Macke 0; Clement 10; Myers 2; Sautter 6; Schroeder 0; Hoffman 0; E. Halker 13; Stechschulte 0; Bellman 7; S. Halker 0. Totals 27-2-61.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings — Trentman 4. Columbus Grove — Sautter 2, Reynolds, T. Birnesser, Halker.
Fort Jennings 12 7 9 10 — 38
Columbus Grove 20 18 17 6 — 61
Lincolnview 44, Kalida 32
KALIDA – Lincolnview took to the road and claimed a sectional title as the fifth-seeded Lancers knocked off the No. 4 seed Kalida, 44-32.
Aaron Cavinder led the 18-5 Lancers with 13 points. Creed Jessee chipped in 10.
Brandon Miller paced the Wildcats (18-6) with 17 points.
LINCOLNVIEW (44) – Cavinder 13; Jessee 10; Leeth 9; Bowersock 5; Overholt 4; Richardson 3; Hatfield 0; Price 0. Totals 12-12-44.
KALIDA (32) – Miller 17; Erhart 9; Siefker 4; Warnecke 2; Horstman 0; Siebeneck 0; Vorst 0. Totals 14-1-32.
Three-point goals: Lincolview (8-16) – Cavinder 3, Jessee 2, Leeth, Overholt, Richardson. Kalida (3-22) – Erhart 2, Miller. Rebounds: Lincolnview 22 (Jessee 7), Kalida 25 (Erhart 8). Turnovers: Lincolnview 6, Kalida 4.
Lincolnview 9 9 9 17 – 44
Kalida 12 5 4 11 – 32
Ottoville 57,
Cory-Rawson 33
OTTOVILLE — No. 4 Ottoville shook off an early challenge from Cory-Rawson and blitzed the Hornets 20-4 in the fourth quarter to secure a sectional title and 57-33 victory.
Josh Thorbahn and Will Miller each scored a dozen points for the Big Green (20-2), which will battle third-seeded Crestview in a 7:30 p.m. district semifinal at Elida on Tuesday.
CORY-RAWSON (33) — White 4; Davis 0; Skulina 0; Bixler 0; Marshall 0; Lee 2; Miracle 4; Kisseberth 8; Bacon 15. Totals 13-34 5-7 33.
OTTOVILLE (57) — Miller 12; T. Schlagbaum 9; Manns 9; Suever 6; Kortokrax 0; K. Schlagbaum 3; Thorbahn 12; Furley 0; Hanneman 3; Edelbrock 3; Trentman 0; Langhals 0. Totals 22-46 5-7 33.
Three-point goals: Cory-Rawson 2-12 (Kisseberth, Bacon), Ottoville 8-21 (Miller 3, T. Schlagbaum, Manns, K. Schlagbaum, Hanneman, Edelbrock). Rebounds: Cory-Rawson 14 (Bacon 7), Ottoville 27 (Thorbahn, Suever 7). Turnovers: Cory-Rawson 5, Ottoville 8.
Cory-Rawson 12 6 11 4 — 33
Ottoville 8 15 14 20 — 57
Division III
Lima Senior District
Coldwater 55, Fairview 38
COLDWATER – Host Coldwater advanced to a D-III district semifinal against Ottawa-Glandorf as the Cavaliers pulled away from Fairview for a 55-38 win.
Four players got into double digits in scoring for the Cavs (13-11), led by Myles Blasingame, who knocked down four triples for 12 points. Ethan Post also had 12 points, Zack McKibben added 11 and Jay Muhlenkamp tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Caleb Frank led the Apaches (11-9) with 11 points.
FAIRVIEW (38) – Frank 11; Grine 8; Ripke 7; Zeedyk 4; Timbrook 3; Smith 3; Retcher 2; Hastings 0; Clemens 0; Karzynow 0. Totals 13-8-38.
COLDWATER (55) – Blasingame 12; Post 12; McKibben 11; J. Muhlenkamp 10; Schwieterman 3; Meyer 3; Fisher 3; C. Muhlenkamp 1; Diller 0; Klingshirn 0; Ontrop 0; Schoen 0. Totals 19-8-55.
Three-point goals: Fairview (4-19) – Frank 2, Ripke, Smith. Coldwater (9-22) – Blasingame 4, Post 2, J. Muhlenkamp, Meyer, Fisher. Rebounds: Fairview 18 (Zeedyk 6), Coldwater 33 (J. Muhlenkamp 13). Turnovers: Fairview 13, Coldwater 11.
Fairview 7 8 12 11 – 38
Coldwater 12 10 19 14 – 55
O-G 72, Bluffton 38
OTTAWA – No. 8 Ottawa-Glandorf had 11 players score as the Titans opened their tournament slate with a 72-38 drubbing of Bluffton in a Division III sectional final.
The Titans, the top seed at the Lima District, advance to play in a district semifinal Thursday at Lima Senior.
Owen Nichols led O-G (16-4) with 22 points. He tallied 11 of his points in the second period. Brennan Blevins added 16 points.
BLUFFTON (38) – Donley 19; T. Shutler 0; Kinn 2; Boblitt 2; Schaadt 8; Soper 7; Essinger 0. Totals 15-2-38.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (72) – Fuka 3; C. Schimmoeller 3; Blevins 16; Kuhlman 2; Schmenk 5; Buddelmeyer 5; Jordan 2; Kaufman 5; Balbaugh 1; Nichols 22; White 8; T. Schimmoeller 0; Stechschulte 0; Maag 0. Totals 27-5-72.
Three-point goals: Bluffton – Donley 5, Soper. Ottawa-Glandorf – Nichols 5, Blevins 4, Fuka, C. Schimmoeller, Schmenk, Buddelmeyer.
Bluffton 12 7 9 10 – 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 23 21 22 6 – 72
Wayne Trace 75,
Riverdale 50
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace scorched the nets for 20-plus points in three of four stanzas, downing Riverdale 75-50 in a Division III sectional championship game at “The Palace.”
Brooks Laukhuf hit four triples, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Raiders (17-6), which made eight shots from long range. Trevor Sinn chipped in 19 points and four steals while Kyle Stoller racked up 12 points and 12 rebounds inside.
Wayne Trace will advance to district semifinal play on Thursday at Lima Senior at 7:30 to face the winner of Saturday’s sectional final between Lima Central Catholic and Lima Bath.
RIVERDALE (50) — T. Clark 0; Miller 5; J. Clark 17; Frey 13; Courtney 0; Kuenzli 8; Hattery 0; Taylor 2; Holland 5. Totals 18-45 7-14 50.
WAYNE TRACE (75) — T. Sinn 19; C. Sinn 7; Speice 2; Laukhuf 21; Davis 4; Williamson 1; McClure 5; Graham 4; Stoller 12; Munger 0; Myers 0; Price 0; Winans 0. Totals 27-53 13-16 75.
Three-point goals: Riverdale 7-21 (J. Clark 3, Frey 2, Kuenzli 2), Wayne Trace 8-17 (Laukhuf 4, T. Sinn 2, C. Sinn, McClure). Rebounds: Riverdale 25 (J. Clark, Holland 6), Wayne Trace 34 (Stoller 12). Turnovers: Riverdale 15, Wayne Trace 11.
Riverdale 13 16 11 10 — 50
Wayne Trace 25 20 10 20 — 75
Division II
Wauseon 44, Wapakoneta 24
WAUSEON — Wauseon clamped down defensively, holding Wapakoneta to 10 second-half points and advancing to districts with a 44-24 Division II win.
Connar Penrod racked up 21 points in the win for the Indians (18-4), which will face St. Marys in a D-II district semifinal at Spencerville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Nate Ambos’ seven points paced Wapakoneta (13-10).
WAPAKONETA (24) — Ambos 7; Rogers 3; K. Siefring 4; Schneider 0; Goulet 2; Longworth 0; Debell 5; Baur 0; Courter 0; Crow 0; Brandt 0; Buchanan 0; G. Siefring 3; Retterer 0. Totals 9-3-24.
WAUSEON (44) — Tester 9; Britsch 4; Stump 0; DeGroff 2; Hageman 0; Sauber 0; Penrod 21; Burt 0; Delgado 2; Wilson 6; Powers 0. Totals 13-15-44.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta — Ambos, Debell, G. Siefring. Wauseon — Penrod 2, Tester. Turnovers: Wapakoneta 14, Wauseon 10.
Wapakoneta 7 7 4 6 — 24
Wauseon 11 7 14 12 — 44
St. Marys 71, Napoleon 47
ST. MARYS — The host Roughriders tunred a 13-10 lead after one quarter into a 33-17 lead at the half as St. Marys ended Napoleon’s season with a 71-47 win in a sectional final.
Zack Rosebrook tallied 13 points to top Napoleon (12-11). Tanner Rubinstein chipped in 11 points and Josh Mack added 10.
NAPOLEON (47) - Bruback 0; Mack 10; Peckinpaugh 2; Rosebrook 13; G. Brubaker 2; Fraker 4; Rubinstein 11; Woods 3; Miller 0; Wolf 2; Musshel 0; Grant 0; Stoner 0. Totals 19-4-47.
ST. MARYS (71) - Williams 3; Johnson 0; Steininger 0; Davis 17; Hemmelgarn 0; Bowers 2; Sullivan 9; Reineke 4; Turner 14; Moore 0; Parks 22.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Rosebrook 3, Rubinstein, Woods.St. Marys — Davis 3, Sullivan 3, Williams, Turner.
Napoleon 10 7 17 13 — 47
St. Marys 13 20 20 18 — 71
