HAVILAND — Wayne Trace edged out Green Meadows Conference foe Ayersville in area football action on Friday night 22-20 after both squads traded blows throughout the game.
Kameron Bevis carried the Raiders (3-4, 2-2 GMC) with 138 yards and two long scores of 39 and 43 yards on 10 carries. Trevor Speice threw for 177 yards and a touchdown on 16-23 passing and 19 carries for 74 yards, while also completing two passes for 2-point conversions. Alex Reinhart hauled in five passes for 69 yards and a 21 yard touchdown. Nate Gerber also caught five passes for 62 yards for the Raiders.
Ayersville (1-6, 1-3 GMC) rallied in the second half, scoring 14 of the team’s 20 points, but it fell short. Chase Eitniear toted the ball 26 times for 179 yards and two of the teams three touchdowns on runs of 21 and eight yards. Dakota Oswalt ran for 67 yards and an eight yard touchdown scamper for the Pilots, whom accrued 247 yards on the ground.
Liberty Center 54, Swanton 31
SWANTON — State ranked Liberty Center played a solid game as they knocked off Swanton 54-31 to remain undefeated on the season and alone atop the Northwest Ohio Athletic League standings.
Zach Bowers was unstoppable on the ground for Liberty Center (7-0, 4-0 NWOAL, No. 2 D-VI) as the senior tailback exploded for 231 yards on 22 carries and a game best four touchdowns, as the Tigers racked up 539 total yards of offense. Max Phillips added 105 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and Camden Krugh threw for 111 yards and a score on 11-19 passing for the Tigers.
Devon Crouse was the leader for Swanton (1-6, 0-4 NWOAL) as he ran for 136 yards on eight carries. Andrew Thornton threw for 75 yards and a touchdown on 6-22 passing for the Bulldogs.
Wauseon 35,
Evergreen 6
METAMORA — State ranked Wauseon racked up 297 yards of offense and allowed just 130 to Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Evergreen in a 35-6 victory to claim the TJ Rupp Trophy.
Cody Figy threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 12-18 passing while adding a two yard touchdown run to lead Wauseon (6-1, 3-1 NWOAL, No. 20 D-VI). Sean Brock hauled in two passes for 54 yards while Connar Penrod caught two passes for 53 yards and a touchdown and Noah Tester caught five passes for 52 yards for the Indians.
Jack Etue completed 8-15 passing for 63 yards and had 16 yards and a three yard scoring run for Evergreen (4-3, 2-2 NWOAL). Jacob Riggs had 31 yards on three receptions for the Vikings.
Archbold 42, Delta 7
DELTA — Archbold scored early and often as the state ranked Streaks knotched 35 points in the first quarter to defeat conference foe Delta and stay tied for second in the league.
Archbold (6-1, 3-1 NWOAL, No. 9 D-VI) found paydirt on three long plays, with touchdown runs of 34 and 40 yards and a 28 yard passing score.
The Panthers (0-7, 0-4 NWOAL) were held to just 116 yards of offense in the loss. M. Hoffman had 11 attempts for 60 yards on the ground. James Ruple completed a 16 yard pass to Bryar Knapp for the only touchdown of the day for Delta.
Patrick Henry 35,
Bryan 20
HAMLER — Patrick Henry took advantage of a 21-0 halftime lead in a second half shootout to defeat Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Bryan 35-20.
Wil Morrow was a force on the ground for Patrick Henry (6-1, 3-1 NWOAL, No. 6 D-VII) as he rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. TJ Rhamy passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 4-12 passing and added 133 yards and two scores on 19 keepers in the win for the Patriots. Kolton Holloway hauled in two passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Nate Miller threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 14-27 passing in the loss for Bryan (2-5, 1-3 NWOAL). Connor Arthur caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Bears, whom were held to just 13 total yards on the ground and 143 in total.
Northwood 56, Montpelier 13
MONTPELIER — Northwood flexed their muscles over Toledo Area Athletic Conference foe Montpelier with a 56-13 league win after scoring 30 in the opening quarter to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Rangers (7-0, 4-0 TAAC) accrued just 303 yards of offense despite the lopsided score. Jay Moten threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns on just 3-6 passing and added 45 yards and a score on the ground off two carries. Anthony Williams had 52 yards and a touchdown for an offense that saw four players record a rushing score.
Gavin Wurm carried Montpelier (1-6, 0-3 TAAC) with 95 yards on 10 carries. Chandler Byers added 49 yards and a touchdown on nine touches and Jacob Lamontagne had an eight yard scoring scamper for the Locos, that had 144 of their 166 offensive yards on the ground.
PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa struck hard and fast, as the Rockets racked up 35 points in the opening quarter, and added 20 in the second for good measure, to coast to a 55-12 rout over Blanchard Valley Conference foe Vanlue.
Silas Schmenk recorded 169 yards and three touchdowns through the air on a near perfect 8-9 passing while adding 60 yards and an additional score on five carries for Pandora-Gilboa (3-4, 2-3 BVC). Sam Burkholder rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 16 totes while Bryce Basinger had a 71 yard touchdown reception. Austin Miller caught four passes for 55 yards and two scores.
Jaren Kloepfer threw for 55 yards on 8-20 passing for Vanlue (2-5, 0-5 BVC). Xavier Temple accrued 116 yards and a touchdown on 18 touches and Joey Bonham caught five passes for 51 yards for the Wildcats.
WHITEHOUSE — State ranked Anthony Wayne (7-0, 4-0 NLL) blanked visiting Napoleon (3-4, 2-2 NLL) 21-0 In NLL action.
Ezra Scott rushed for 125 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown for the Generals.
Napoleon was held to 177 yards of total offense for the game.
Ottawa-Glandorf 23, Shawnee 7
OTTAWA — Ethan Alt of Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1, 6-0 WBL) kicked three field goals and Eric Heebsh added a touchdown run for good measure as the Titans knocked off Lima Shawnee (3-4, 2-4 WBL) 23-7 in WBL action.
Leipsic 42, Van Buren 7
LEIPSIC — The Leipsic Vikings scored 28 points in the second quarter on their way to a 42-7 win over Van Buren in BVC action.
Juan Pena had 108 yards on the ground and scored a pair of touchdowns for the Vikings.
With the win Leipsic goes to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the BVC, while Van Buren drops to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the BVC.
