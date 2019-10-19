Fairview posted 431 yards of offense while holding Ayersville to just 98 in a 56-0 win on Friday night.

Cade Polter threw for 351 yards and five touchdowns for the Apaches (7-1, 5-0 GMC) while Luke Timbrook led the receiving corps with 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase Eitniear rushed 13 times for 49 yards for the Pilots (0-8, 0-5 GMC).

Edgerton 46, Antwerp 0

ANTWERP — Gannon Ripke scored three touchdowns to lead Edgerton past Antwerp, 46-0.

Hunter Prince scored two touchdowns while Jaron Cape threw a touchdown for the Bulldogs (5-3, 1-3 GMC).

The Archers fall to 0-8 (0-4 GMC) on the season.

Wayne Trace 54,

Dayton Jefferson 0

HAVILAND — Trevor threw five touchdown passes in a Wayne Trace 54-0 shutout of Dayton Jefferson.

Speice threw for 168 yards and ran for 102 more for the Raiders (4-4) while Alex Reinhart had four catches for 91 yards and three scores.

William Pinkston threw for 107 yards for Jefferson (1-5).

Holgate 50,

Zanesville Rosecrans 42

ZANESVILLE — Holgate improved to 7-0 on the season with a wild 50-42 win over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, their second of the season against the Bishops.

Gavyn Kupfersmith racked up 266 yards and four TD passes on just 7-of-11 passing while Ethan Altman put up 23 rushes for 176 yards and three scores for the unbeaten Tigers.

Bryan 35,

Liberty Center 30

LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center had one final chance to score in the closing seconds but fell short as Bryan prevailed, 35-30.

Nate Miller was 20-27 for 252 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4 NWOAL) while Conner Arthur caught seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Zach Bowers carried 24 times for 166 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (7-1, 4-1 NWOAL) while Max Philips chipped in with 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Archbold 41, Evegreen 12

ARCHBOLD — Archbold built on a 28-0 half time lead and rolled to a 41-12 victory over Evergreen.

DJ Newman threw for 191 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 109 yards and two scores for the Bluestreaks (7-1, 4-1 NWOAL). Antonio Cruz caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Etue ran for two touchdowns and 125 yards while throwing for 93 more for the Vikings (4-4, 2-3 NWOAL).

Swanton 29, Delta 13

SWANTON — Swanton held onto the Iron Kettle for the fifth straight time, outlasting rival Delta 29-13.

Andrew Thornton threw three touchdown passes, two to wideout Riley Hensley, in the win for the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-4 NWOAL), which snapped a four-game losing streak in the process.

Max Hoffman and Nick Mazurowski found paydirt for the Panthers, which fell to 0-8 (0-5 NWOAL) on the season.

Allen East 42, Paulding 21

PAULDING — A 21-point second-quarter outburst from Allen East was too much for Paulding to overcome in a 42-21 loss to the NWC co-leaders.

Jacob Deisler racked up 213 yards and a score on 40 carries for Paulding (3-5, 2-3 NWC), which had eyes on its first three-game win streak since 1997.

QB Bryce Belcher rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in the win for Allen East (7-1, 4-1 NWC).

Perrysburg 31, Napoleon 7

PERRYSBURG — Napoleon battled gamely in the first half with NLL power Perrysburg before ultimately falling, 31-7.

Michael Chipps led the Wildcats (3-5, 2-3 NLL) with 43 yards rushing as the Yellow Jackets (6-2, 4-1 NLL) out-gained Napoleon 591-87 in total offense.

Hilltop 47, Stryker 6

WEST UNITY — Connor Schlosser went 13-14 for 274 yards and four touchdowns as Hilltop cruised to a 47-6 victory over Stryker.

Hayden Brown had six catches for 159 yards and one touchdown to lead the Cadets (3-5, 1-3 TAAC) while Griffin McEwen added 64 yards on three catches.

Carter Zimmann caught nine balls for 60 yards for the Panthers (0-8, 0-4 TAAC) while Kaleb Hosopple scored the lone touchdown.

Edon 42, Cardinal Stritch 6

EDON — Drew Gallehue threw for 163 yards and four touchdowns as Edon defeated Cardinal Stritch, 42-6.

Austin Kiess had seven receptions for 116 yards and four trips to the endzone for the Bombers (5-3, 4-1 TAAC).

Foust went 20-33 for 230 yards and a touchdown for Strich (4-4, 2-2 TAAC).

Ottawa Hills 36, Montpelier 6

OTTAWA HILLS — Andrew Helgren rushed 17 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns to power Ottawa Hills to a 36-6 victory over Montpelier.

Matthew McGee passed for 49 yards and a touchdown for the Green Bears (6-2, 4-1 NWOAL).

Clayton Turner threw the Locomotives (1-7, 0-4 NWOAL) lone touchdown pass with 103 total yards.

Columbus Grove 49, Spencerville 23

COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove’s Blake Reynolds and Gabe Clement continued their assault on the school record books in a 49-23 win over Spencerville.

Reynolds set school marks with 393 yards passing and six TD tosses for the Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1 NWC) while Clement caught a school-record five TD passes and hauled in a record 304 yards receiving.

The win moves Grove into a tie atop the NWC standings with Spencerville and Allen East with two games left.

Arlington 28, Pandora-Gilboa 21

ARLINGTON — Arlington seized a 21-7 third-quarter lead and held off Pandora-Gilboa for a 28-21 BVC triumph.

Noah Thibaut rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Devils (6-2, 3-2 BVC), which won despite being outgained by 121 yards.

P-G quarterback Silas Schmenk racked up 331 yards passing with three scores in the loss for the Rockets (3-5, 2-4 BVC).

