Fairview posted 431 yards of offense while holding Ayersville to just 98 in a 56-0 win on Friday night.
Cade Polter threw for 351 yards and five touchdowns for the Apaches (7-1, 5-0 GMC) while Luke Timbrook led the receiving corps with 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Chase Eitniear rushed 13 times for 49 yards for the Pilots (0-8, 0-5 GMC).
Edgerton 46, Antwerp 0
ANTWERP — Gannon Ripke scored three touchdowns to lead Edgerton past Antwerp, 46-0.
Hunter Prince scored two touchdowns while Jaron Cape threw a touchdown for the Bulldogs (5-3, 1-3 GMC).
The Archers fall to 0-8 (0-4 GMC) on the season.
Wayne Trace 54,
Dayton Jefferson 0
HAVILAND — Trevor threw five touchdown passes in a Wayne Trace 54-0 shutout of Dayton Jefferson.
Speice threw for 168 yards and ran for 102 more for the Raiders (4-4) while Alex Reinhart had four catches for 91 yards and three scores.
William Pinkston threw for 107 yards for Jefferson (1-5).
Holgate 50,
Zanesville Rosecrans 42
ZANESVILLE — Holgate improved to 7-0 on the season with a wild 50-42 win over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, their second of the season against the Bishops.
Gavyn Kupfersmith racked up 266 yards and four TD passes on just 7-of-11 passing while Ethan Altman put up 23 rushes for 176 yards and three scores for the unbeaten Tigers.
Bryan 35,
Liberty Center 30
LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center had one final chance to score in the closing seconds but fell short as Bryan prevailed, 35-30.
Nate Miller was 20-27 for 252 yards and three touchdowns for the Golden Bears (3-5, 1-4 NWOAL) while Conner Arthur caught seven passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Zach Bowers carried 24 times for 166 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (7-1, 4-1 NWOAL) while Max Philips chipped in with 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Archbold 41, Evegreen 12
ARCHBOLD — Archbold built on a 28-0 half time lead and rolled to a 41-12 victory over Evergreen.
DJ Newman threw for 191 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 109 yards and two scores for the Bluestreaks (7-1, 4-1 NWOAL). Antonio Cruz caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Jack Etue ran for two touchdowns and 125 yards while throwing for 93 more for the Vikings (4-4, 2-3 NWOAL).
Swanton 29, Delta 13
SWANTON — Swanton held onto the Iron Kettle for the fifth straight time, outlasting rival Delta 29-13.
Andrew Thornton threw three touchdown passes, two to wideout Riley Hensley, in the win for the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-4 NWOAL), which snapped a four-game losing streak in the process.
Max Hoffman and Nick Mazurowski found paydirt for the Panthers, which fell to 0-8 (0-5 NWOAL) on the season.
Allen East 42, Paulding 21
PAULDING — A 21-point second-quarter outburst from Allen East was too much for Paulding to overcome in a 42-21 loss to the NWC co-leaders.
Jacob Deisler racked up 213 yards and a score on 40 carries for Paulding (3-5, 2-3 NWC), which had eyes on its first three-game win streak since 1997.
QB Bryce Belcher rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in the win for Allen East (7-1, 4-1 NWC).
Perrysburg 31, Napoleon 7
PERRYSBURG — Napoleon battled gamely in the first half with NLL power Perrysburg before ultimately falling, 31-7.
Michael Chipps led the Wildcats (3-5, 2-3 NLL) with 43 yards rushing as the Yellow Jackets (6-2, 4-1 NLL) out-gained Napoleon 591-87 in total offense.
Hilltop 47, Stryker 6
WEST UNITY — Connor Schlosser went 13-14 for 274 yards and four touchdowns as Hilltop cruised to a 47-6 victory over Stryker.
Hayden Brown had six catches for 159 yards and one touchdown to lead the Cadets (3-5, 1-3 TAAC) while Griffin McEwen added 64 yards on three catches.
Carter Zimmann caught nine balls for 60 yards for the Panthers (0-8, 0-4 TAAC) while Kaleb Hosopple scored the lone touchdown.
Edon 42, Cardinal Stritch 6
EDON — Drew Gallehue threw for 163 yards and four touchdowns as Edon defeated Cardinal Stritch, 42-6.
Austin Kiess had seven receptions for 116 yards and four trips to the endzone for the Bombers (5-3, 4-1 TAAC).
Foust went 20-33 for 230 yards and a touchdown for Strich (4-4, 2-2 TAAC).
Ottawa Hills 36, Montpelier 6
OTTAWA HILLS — Andrew Helgren rushed 17 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns to power Ottawa Hills to a 36-6 victory over Montpelier.
Matthew McGee passed for 49 yards and a touchdown for the Green Bears (6-2, 4-1 NWOAL).
Clayton Turner threw the Locomotives (1-7, 0-4 NWOAL) lone touchdown pass with 103 total yards.
Columbus Grove 49, Spencerville 23
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove’s Blake Reynolds and Gabe Clement continued their assault on the school record books in a 49-23 win over Spencerville.
Reynolds set school marks with 393 yards passing and six TD tosses for the Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1 NWC) while Clement caught a school-record five TD passes and hauled in a record 304 yards receiving.
The win moves Grove into a tie atop the NWC standings with Spencerville and Allen East with two games left.
Arlington 28, Pandora-Gilboa 21
ARLINGTON — Arlington seized a 21-7 third-quarter lead and held off Pandora-Gilboa for a 28-21 BVC triumph.
Noah Thibaut rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Devils (6-2, 3-2 BVC), which won despite being outgained by 121 yards.
P-G quarterback Silas Schmenk racked up 331 yards passing with three scores in the loss for the Rockets (3-5, 2-4 BVC).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.