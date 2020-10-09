EDGERTON – For three quarters, Ayersville gave host Edgerton all it wanted in Division VII playoff football Friday night.
However, the final stanza was dominated by the Bulldogs as Edgerton wore down the visiting Pilots to post a 34-22 victory in the opening round of the OHSAA playoffs.
Through three quarters, Ayersville had limited the Bulldogs to 141 rushing yards and trailed only 16-14 entering the fourth period.
Edgerton, though amassed 202 yards on the ground in the final dozen that resulted in three scores and sent the Bulldogs into second round action at Lima Perry on Friday.
Bulldog head coach Brody Flegal, who picked up his first playoff victory as a coach, said it was a total team effort for his squad.
“I am proud of the guys and the fact that they kept working and battling for four quarters,” noted the first year Bulldog mentor. “I thought we were able to wear them down a little bit there as the game went and I credit our guys for just working through the process.”
Leading 16-14 entering the final quarter, Edgerton needed only five plays to find the end zone. Gannon Ripke plunged six yards for a touchdown that put the Bulldog lead at 22-14 with 10:16 on the clock, completing a ten-play drive that started late in the third quarter.
After forcing a punt on the ensuing Ayersville possession, the Bulldogs went back to work offensively.
A seven-play, 86-yard drive that ran nearly four minutes off the clock was capped by a 54-yard run from Craig Blue to expand the Edgerton advantage to 28-14.
“We talked all week about games aren’t won on one play or one quarter but we needed a team effort for four quarters,” Flegal continued. “It wasn’t the cleanest game for us and that is something we need to fix but I am proud of the way they just kept working.”
Down two scores, the Pilots needed to try and score quickly.
Ayersville moved to the Edgerton 30-yard line on a 27-yard run by quarterback Jakob Trevino. The next play, though, the Bulldogs picked off a Trevino pass in the end zone to take over possession at the 20-yard line.
Two plays later, Ripke sealed the contest with a 78-yard scamper for a score that made it 34-14 Bulldogs with 4:07 remaining.
The Pilots did close the gap at the 3:34 mark, getting a 23-yard scoring strike from Trevino to Ike Eiden that got Ayersville within 34-22.
Edgerton, though, took over possession on the ensuing onside kick and the Bulldogs ran out the clock from there. The Bulldogs ran 19 plays in the final period, all runs and racked up nine first downs in the process.
“It is what we want to do,” Flegal noted. “We want to run the ball and establish the running game. But, give Ayersville a lot of credit. They came out and battled and played hard. We had to make some adjustments on the fly and I thought we did a better job once we were able to talk about things at halftime.”
The game seemed to start the way that Edgerton wanted as Ripke took the first play from scrimmage and rumbled 64-yards for what appeared to be a touchdown.
However, an illegal motion penalty brought it back and the Bulldogs were unable to generate a first down.
After an Edgerton punt gave Ayersville possession at the Bulldog 38-yard line, the Pilots needed only one play to find the scoring column.
Trevino hooked up with Weston McGuire on a 38-yard touchdown toss to put Ayersville on top 7-0 at the 9:24 mark of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs responded just before the end of the opening stanza, sparked by a blocked field goal and 36-yard return to the Ayersville 45-yard line by Kadyn Picillo.
Five plays later, Blue found an opening and ran eight yards for a touchdown that gave Edgerton an 8-7 lead after one period.
On its first possession of the second quarter, Edgerton again scored.
Taking over at its own eight yard line, the Bulldogs put together a seven-play scoring drive that ended when Ripke ran 71 yards on fourth and one at the Edgerton 29 for a touchdown.
Ayersville closed the gap to 16-14 before halftime, getting a one-yard plunge for a score from McGuire with 2:37 remaining in the half.
Ripke finished the night with 191 rushing yards on 15 carries while Blue added 92 yards on nine tries. Quarterback Corey Everetts was an efficient 11 of 19 passing for 108 yards as well for the Bulldogs. Ripke picked up four receptions for 43 yards and Blue had four catches for 42 yards.
“We knew this was going to be a battle and it was,” Flegal concluded. “It’s a good team win for us but we know we have to get back to work and get ready for next week.”
Trevino topped Ayersville with 44 rushing yards on a dozen carries while also completing 15 of 26 passes for 224 yards. McGuire hauled in seven catches for 123 yards to lead the Pilots.
AHS EHS
First Downs 14 20
Rushing Yards 19-90 45-343
Passing Yards 231 108
Total Yards 321 451
Passing 16-27-1 11-19-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties 9-83 5-49
Ayersville 7 7 0 8 - 22
Edgerton 8 8 0 18 - 34
A - McGuire 38-pass from Trevino (Young kick).
E - Blue 8-run (Blue pass from Everetts).
E - Ripke 71-run (Ripke run).
A - McGuire 1-run (Young kick).
E - Ripke 6-run (run failed).
E - Blue 54-run (run failed).
E - Ripke 78-run (kick failed).
A - I. Eiden 23-pass from Trevino (B. Eiden pass from Trevino).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Ayersville - Trevino 12-44; B. Eiden 4-34; McGuire 3-12. Edgerton - Ripke 15-191; Canales 12-32; Blue 9-92; Everetts 9-28. PASSING: Ayersville - Trevino 15-26-1-224; McGuire 1-1-0-7. Edgerton - Everetts 11-19-0-108. RECEIVING: Ayersville - McGuire 7-123; B. Eiden 4-29; I. Eiden 3-55; Berner 2-24. Edgerton - Ripke 4-43; Blue 4-42; Swan 3-23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.