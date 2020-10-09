BAY VILLAGE -- Through the red zone struggles, the long trips to Western Buckeye League opponents, the disappointments of an 0-6 start to the season, Defiance knew it needed just one chance to change it.
The Bulldogs made the most of that chance Friday night, making the 146-mile trek to Bay Village Bay worth it with a bruising 27-10 Division III Region 10 first-round playoff victory for the team’s first victory of the season.
The win pushes Defiance (1-6) into the second round of the postseason and a matchup with No. 3 seed Bowling Green (5-1) on Friday, Oct. 16.
“It’s exciting to get a playoff win,” said Defiance coach Kevin Kline of the playoff victory for the Bulldogs, the first postseason win for the program since a 25-13 regional semifinal win against Sylvania Southview in 2003. “Our kids have worked hard all year and when you go through that kind of adversity and it pays off, it’s that much sweeter.
“Our kids came out and did a nice job and based on what we’ve been through the last six weeks, it’s a lot of fun.”
The game featured a pair of teams with similar run-first mindsets on defense and goals on taking advantage of their athleticism. The first half played out evenly, with Defiance holding a 13-10 lead.
The final two quarters were a clinic in grind-it-out football, as the Bulldogs tallied 169 of their 255 rushing yards in the second half, possessed the ball for 16:49 and kept the host Rockets (1-4) off the scoreboard.
No one Bulldog went over 100 yards but a bevy of backs pounded the Bay defense, led by 76 yards and a touchdown from junior back Gavin Hale. Sophomore fullback Juan Diaz added 65 yards on 14 carries while Drew Kellermyer scored three short touchdown runs.
“Coming into the game, we’re 0-6 and no one believed in us … we just had to get it done and we were able to execute,” said Hale, who also saw time with a Bulldog defensive unit that forced a pair of Bay fumbles and picked off sophomore QB Tony Buttari twice, including one by Hale.
Having struggled to score in the red zone all season, Defiance shook off the blues early by countering an opening Bay drive for a field goal with a 12-play, 65-yard touchdown drive featuring 10 runs and three third-down conversions. Kellermyer got DHS its first lead at any point this season with a five-yard scoring dive to put Defiance up 7-3.
The Bulldog defense then followed with a big play of its own as a Bay drive that reached the DHS 20 ended with a fourth-down interception of Buttari by Hale at the DHS 11.
The Bay offense had some flair of its own as a mix of senior standout runner Nick Buttari and a nifty 31-yard play-action completion helped the Rockets counter with a scoring drive that finished with an 18-yard Nick Buttari TD run to put Bay up 10-7 with 4:20 left until halftime.
Still sticking with the run-heavy plan, the Bulldogs used the clock perfectly before the break, running 11 plays in just under four minutes to drive 65 yards as Kellermyer scored again, this time from four yards out to put Defiance up 13-10 with 22 ticks left.
On Bay’s ensuing drive, the Bulldogs had yet another chance to score as senior defensive back Zac Loose picked off an underthrown pass and returned it 66 yards to the Bay 12 with two seconds left. The Rockets averted disaster with a sack on Defiance’s last play before half to keep the score 13-10.
From there, Defiance asserted its will. The Bulldogs’ opening second-half drive went 86 yards in 10 plays - all runs. The plays came in chunks, 13 yards from Diaz, 18 from Hale, 16 from senior Mitch Thompson before Hale darted to the corner of the endzone for a five-yard TD that put Defiance up 20-10 with 7:58 in the third quarter.
“It’s a great example of a team win,” said Kline of the bruising effort on the night for Defiance. “We rotated a lot of guys in and there’s guys all week that are doing their part to make us better. It couldn’t have happened at a better time and obviously this is something we want to try and build off of.”
Bay nearly had an answer of its own as a 13-yard touchdown run from Buttari was wiped off the board by a holding penalty. An 11-yard loss on third down via a Gavin Miller sack put Bay out of scoring range.
Defiance nearly nailed the door shut on its next drive, winding more time off the clock and running 12 plays before a 12-yard pass play was inches short of a first down deep in Bay territory.
As it did all night, the Bulldog defense stood tough, stripping Buttari on a fourth-down run with Payton Switzer recovering. Defiance put a punctuation on a cathartic win with a final fourth-period TD from Kellermyer to go up 17 with 3:25 to go.
For good measure, senior linebacker Max Hoffman recovered a Pawie Ault fumble on Bay’s very next play and the Bulldogs ran out the clock from there to turn some heads and taste victory for the first time since Oct. 11, 2019 at Celina.
“It’s huge for this program,” said Hale. “Yeah we were 0-6 but this was a new season. We said we were 0-0 before the game started and it’s a new season right now.”
Added Kline: “When we get to the point where we really stopped caring who gets the credit, who has the stats and just start working together as a team … that’s what’s going to make us better.”
DHS BHS
First Downs 24 10
Rushing Yards 49-255 28-167
Passing Yards 64 62
Total Yards 319 229
Passing 8-11-0 5-13-2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-2
Penalties 6-50 8-75
Defiance 7 6 7 7 - 27
B. V. Bay 3 7 0 0 - 10
B - Gergye 29-field goal.
D - Kellermyer 5-run (Gmutza kick).
B - N. Buttari 18-run (Gergye kick).
D - Kellermyer 4-run (kick failed).
D - Hale 5-run (Gmutza kick).
D - Kellermyer 1-run (Gmuza kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Bay Village Bay - N. Buttari 18-145; Ault 5-22; T. Buttari 3-(-12); Tulli 1-5; Gergye 1-4. Defiance - Diaz 15-67; Hale 10-76; Kellermyer 9-30; Davis 7-25; Thompson 6-45; Haynes 2-7; Miller 1-7. PASSING: Bay Village Bay - T. Buttari 5-13-2-62; N. Buttari 0-1-0-0. Defiance - Davis 8-11-0-64. RECEIVING: Bay Village Bay - Gergye 3-25; Edgerly 1-31; Cisneros 1-6. Defiance - Kellermyer 3-25; Rivera 2-20; Hale 2-14.
