WAYNESFIELD – Antwerp picked a good time to score its first win of the season, as the 23th seeded Archers upset the 10th seed Waynesfield-Goshen Tigers 20-17 to start the Division VII playoffs.
Carson Altimus hit Stephon Walker with a 16-yard scoring strike on a third-and-11 with 27 seconds left for the game-winning score.
Waynesfield-Goshen returned the ensuing kickoff back inside the Antwerp 40 for a shot at the win.
Antwerp took a 14-0 lead at the half thanks to a pair of TD passes from Altimus to Parker Moore. Moore took a pass in the flat and raced 18 yards for the first score. The second was a 31-pass scoring strike on a third-and-23 from the Waynesfield-Goshen 31.
The Tigers came back to tie the game with a pair of scoring runs in the third quarter. Waynesfield-Goshen had a chance at a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, but a stop by the Archer defense, plus a penalty, forced the Tigers to take a 40 yard field goal with 9:25 left for a 17-14 lead.
The Archers (1-6) will head to Leipsic for the second round of the playoffs.
Antwerp 0 14 0 6 – 20
W-G 0 0 14 3 – 17
A – Moore 18-pass from Altimus (Robinson kick).
A – Moore 31-pass from Altimus (Robinson kick).
W-G – Barnes 5-run (kick failed).
W-G – Roberts 10-run (Barnes pass).
W-G – Siebeneck 40-field goal
A – Walker 16-pass from Altimus (kick blocked).
Patrick Henry 51, Vanlue 12
HAMLER – Noah Kistner carried the ball just six times, but he finished with 125 yards and three scores as Patrick Henry opened the Division VII playoffs with a 51-12 win at home over Vanlue.
Kistner opened the scoring with TD runs of 24 and 17 yards. He added a 61-yard run in the second quarter.
Corbin Johnson, who finished with 117 yards on six totes, also had a 64-yard scoring jaunt in the opening period.
Gavin Jackson’s only pass, a 14-yard TD pass to Aiden Behrman, put the Patriots up 28-0 in the opening quarter.
Ryan Kurtz added a touchdown pass to 31-yard scoring pass to Layke Crossland in the second half.
Vanlue’s Joey Bonham, who caught five passes for 145 yards, hauled in TD passes of 35 and 70 yards from Jaren Kloepfer.
Patrick Henry (3-4) will head to Hopewell-Loudon for the second round of the Division VII playoffs.
Vanlue 6 0 0 6 – 12
Patrick Henry 28 14 3 6 – 51
PH – Kistner 42-run (Moreno kick).
PH – Kistner 17-run (Feehan conversion).
PH – Johnson 64-run (kick failed).
PH – Behman 14-pass from Jackson (Moreno kick).
V – Bonham 35-pass from Kloepfer (conversion failed).
PH – Crossland 31-pass from Kurtz (Moreno kick).
PH – Kistner 61-run (Moreno kick).
PH – Moreno 24-field goal.
V – Bonham 70-pass from Kloepfer (conversion failed).
PH – Miranda 1-run (kick failed).
WAYNESFIELD – Antwerp earned its first victory of the season and the first victory for Archer head coach Jason Hale, knocking off 10th-seeded Waynesfield-Goshen in a 20-17 thriller.
Waynesfield-Goshen took the lead with 9:25 to go on a Ryder Siebeneck 37-yard field goal but the Archers found their way back, scoring with 27 seconds left to take a three-point lead at 20-17.
Following a Tiger kick return to the Archer 39, Antwerp's defense held firm and deflected a pass on the game's final play to secure the win.
Antwerp (1-6) will travel to 4-3 Leipsic on Friday, Oct. 16 in the second round of the Division VII Region 26 postseason.
Edon 34, Arcadia 7
ARCADIA – Dawson Kiess caught two TD passes from Drew Gallehue, plus returned an interception for a score, as the Edon Bombers opened the Division VII playoffs with a 34-7 win at Arcadia.
The Bombers closed out the opening possession of the game when Galllehue hooked up with Kiess on a 32-yard scoring pass on fourth down. Edon had a chance for more points in the opening period, but they had a touchdown called back on a penalty. Gallehue also threw an interception in the endzone in the second period.
The pick-six by Kiess sent the Bombers ahead 34-0 in the third quarter.
Edon (5-2) heads to second-seeded Arlington in the second round of the playoffs next week.
Edon 8 8 18 0 – 34
Arcadia 0 0 0 7 – 7
E – Kiess 32-pass from Gallehue (pass good).
E – Gallehue 29-run (conversion good).
E – Nester 25-pass from Gallehue (pass failed).
E – Kiess 5-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
E – Kiess 35-interception return (kick blocked).
A – Scott 2-run (Emrich kick).
Regular Season
Fremont St. Joe’s 41, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY – The visiting Crimson Streaks turned a 6-0 lead after one quarter into a 26-0 halftime lead as St. Joe’s traveled from Fremont and left with a 41-0 win at Hilltop.
Derek Ritzman got the Crimson Streaks started with a pair of short touchdowns runs. Javien Burel added a 2-yard run, then tossed a 54-yard pass to Jackson Wright to finish off the first half scoring. Burel added a 27-pass strike to Wright in the final quarter to finish the scoring.
Hilltop had 97 yards of offense in the loss.
The Cadets (0-7) will travel to Ridgedale next week for a regular season matchup.
Fremont St. Joe’s 6 20 7 8 – 41
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 – 0
FSJ – Ritzman 2-run (pass failed).
FSJ – Ritzman 5-run (Hirt pass).
FSJ – Burel 2-run (kick failed).
FSJ – Wright 54-pass from Burel (pass failed).
FSJ – Yount 1-run (Noriega kick).
FSJ – Wright 27-pass from Burel (Hirt pass).
Leipsic 35, Spencerville 28
LEIPSIC – Lorenzo Walther had four touchdowns, with two coming in the fourth quarter to come from behind to score a 35-28 win at home over Spencerville.
Walther, who ran for 153 yards, had scores of 10 and 27 yards in the final period to send the Vikings to the victory.
Walther’s third score, a seven-yard run, put Leipsic ahead 21-7 in the second period. The Bearcats battled back with a Gunner Grigsby 4-yard run before halftime. Dale Smith started the second half with a 56-yard run before Grigsby scored from two yards out.
Leipsic finished with 281 rushing yards in the win. Dillan Niese added 110 yards, plus he completed 9-of-17 passes for 171 yards.
Leipsic (4-3) will host Antwerp in the second round of the Division VII playoffs next week.
Spencerville 7 6 15 0 – 28
Leipsic 14 7 0 14 – 35
S – Bockey 10-pass from Prichard (Layman kick).
L – Niese 9-run (Schroeder kick).
L – Walther 9-run (Schroeder kicki).
L – Walther 7-run (Schroeder kick).
S – Grigsby 4-run (kick failed).
S – Smith 56-run (Grigsby run).
S – Grigsby 2-run (Layman kick).
L – Walther 10-run (Schroeder kick).
L – Walther 27-run (Schroeder kick).
