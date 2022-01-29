HAMLER — Antwerp’s Hannah Molitor won three of the four disciplines and finished second in the fourth to claim the all-around title at the Patrick Henry Invitational in local gymnastics action on Friday.
Molitor claimed the vault, bars and beam to top the local field while finishing second by 0.05 points in the floor exercise. Sister Brooke Molitor finished second in the bars and fifth overall in the all-around for the Archers.
Calla Oelkrug of Liberty Center finished third in the all-around standings, sandwiched by Audrey Tyo and Madison Miller of Toledo Notre Dame Academy.
Napoleon’s Paige Weaver was second in the vault and fourth on beam to finish 11th overall with a 32.25 while Tinora’s Ella Rose was 13th and Patrick Henry’s Kenadie Leonard was 15th.
Joining the aforementioned teams were gymnasts from Toledo Whitmer, Eastwood, Sylvania Northview, Springfield, Holgate and Ayersville. Haylee Hartman tallied a 30.6 in the all-around as the Tigers’ lone gymnast while Lily Weisgerber tallied a 7.0 in the vault and 7.55 on floor for the Pilots.
Averie Shroyer had the next highest local score with a 30.7 in the all-around for Napoleon while Kaelyn Gerken of Liberty Center had a 30.55, Napoleon’s Ella Cordes had a 29.75 and PH gymnasts Graci Vance and Maddi Latta had scores of 29.45 and 29.5, respectively.
Patrick Henry Invitational
Vault: 1. Hannah Molitor (Antwerp), 8.9; Paige Weaver (Napoleon), Calla Oelkrug (Liberty Center), Madison Miller (Toledo Notre Dame), Bella Provo (Eastwood). Bars: 1. H. Molitor (A), 9.5; Brooke Molitor (A), Audrey Tyo (TND), Morgan Loomis (Toledo Whitmer), Oelkrug (LC). Beam: 1. H. Molitor (A), 9.4; Miller (TND), Loomis (TW), Weaver (N), Tyo (TND). Floor: 1. Natalie Redfern (E), 9.2; H. Molitor (A), Tyo (TND), Olivia Moriarty (Sylvania Northview), Miller (TND). All-Around: 1. B. Molitor (A), 36.95; Tyo (TND), Oelkrug (LC), Miller (TND), B. Molitor (A).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.