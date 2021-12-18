HAMLER — Antwerp’s Hannah Molitor claimed the all-around title in tri-match gymnastics action at Patrick Henry to start the season off in winning fashion.
The Archer sophomore finished first in all four disciplines and a 36.3 all-around score, led by a 9.4 on the beam and 9.15 on vault. Tinora’s Emily Meyer finished second at 29.9 points, finishing second on vault and third on bars, while Napoleon’s Paige Weaver was third overall (29.5 points) with a runner-up in the floor exercise and third-place effort on beam.
At Patrick Henry
Events
Bars: 1. Hannah Molitor (A) 8.95; Kenadie Leonard (PH) 6.4; Emily Meyer (T) 6.25; Ella Cordes (N) 5.9; Kennedy Rettig (PH) 5.8 Floor: 1. Molitor (A) 8.8; Paige Weaver (N) 8.3; Aubrey Sizemore (PH) 8.0; Averie Shroyer (N) 7.9; Maddi Latta (PH) 7.85. Beam: 1. Molitor (A) 9.4; Ellie Rose (T) 8.35; Weaver (N) 8.3; Latta (PH) 8.25; Cordes (N) 8.15. Vault: 1. Molitor (A) 9.15; Meyer (T) 8.05; Alyssa Kruse (N) 7.95, Cordes (N) 7.9; Weaver (N) 7.8. All-Around: 1. Molitor (A) 36.3; Meyer (T) 29.9; Weaver (N) 29.5; Latta (PH) 28.75; Leonard (PH) 28.4.
