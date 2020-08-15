Despite an improvement of 72 from last year, Defiance carded a 427 to finish ninth of 13 teams at the Celina girls golf tournament on Friday.
Mallory Weaver led the Bulldogs with an 18-hole round of 98. Aubrey Bujalski followed with a score of 101.
Wayne Trace finished eight shots behind Wapakoneta for the championship. Kenadie Daeger shot a 76 for the Raiders, which was good for second overall.
Celina Invitational
At Celina Lynx
Wapakoneta 361, Wayne Trace 369 (Kenadie Daeger 76, Riley Deager 92, Chloe Parker 98, Alena Denny 103), Versailles 376, Ft. Recovery 382, St. Henry 403, Findlay 404, Celina 418, Defiance 427 (Mallory Weaver 98, Aubrey Bujalski 101, Kennedy Zeller 108, Emily Wahl 120), Lima Shawnee 436, Lincolnview 440, St. Marys 482, Parkway 563, New Bremen no score.
At Ironwood
Wauseon (193) – Lexe McQuillin 42, Calaway Gerken 49, Halle Frank 51, Jordan King 51. Patrick Henry (243) – Sydney Rohrs 39, Brandy Arnold 52, Makayla Updike 68, Alyssa Gebers 84.
Boys
At Eagle Rock
Napoleon (184) – Will Drewes 42, Elijah Wolf 46, Lucas Prigge 48, Jay Brubaker 48, Clayton Behnfeld 48. Tinora (201) – Kevin Keber 42, Carter Bernal 46, Joe Melia 53, Aiden Rittenhouse 60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.