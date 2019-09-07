KALIDA — Kalida claimed a tri-match with Ottoville and Fort Jennings at Moose Landing on Friday night.

The Wildcats posted a 162 while the Big Green had a 190 and the Musketeers finished with a 227.

Josh Recker carded a 39 for medalist honors for Kalida while Ryan Klausing had a 40.

The Wildcats improve to 7-1 on the season.

At Moose Landing

Kalida (162) - Josh Recker 39, Ryan Klausing 40, David Peck 41, Justin Siebeneck 42. Ottoville (190) - Carter Schnipke 42, Dru Hilvers 46, Evan Turnwald 51, Jack Langhals 51. Ft. Jennings (227) - Logan Schimmoeller 52, Gavin Schimmoeller 47, Thomas Calvelage 60, Joseph Klir 68.

Load comments