DELPHOS — Kalida’s third and fourth man proved to be the difference as the Wildcats defeated Delphos St. John’s 155-166 in Friday boys golf.

Boys Golf

At Delphos

Kalida (155) — Connor Nartker 36, Brandt Brinkman 39, Ryan Klausing 40, Justin Siebeneck 40. Delphos St. John’s (166) — Jack Gerker 34, Collin Feathers 38, Devin Sanders 46, Nate Gable, 48.

