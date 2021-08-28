DELPHOS — Kalida’s third and fourth man proved to be the difference as the Wildcats defeated Delphos St. John’s 155-166 in Friday boys golf.
Boys Golf
At Delphos
Kalida (155) — Connor Nartker 36, Brandt Brinkman 39, Ryan Klausing 40, Justin Siebeneck 40. Delphos St. John’s (166) — Jack Gerker 34, Collin Feathers 38, Devin Sanders 46, Nate Gable, 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.