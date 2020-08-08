CELINA — Defiance acquitted itself well in its first boys golf outing of the season on Friday, tallying a sixth-place finish in the Celina Invitational at Celina Lynx Golf Club.
Elida shot a team score of 319 to defeat runner-up Ottawa-Glandorf by five shots. Zach Stechschulte led the Titans with a round of 77.
For Defiance, junior Jayden Jerger’s round of 80 was tops for the Bulldogs. Senior CJ Zachrich added an 81 while sophomores David Jimenez and Bradyn Shaw chipped in rounds of 84 and 90, respectively.
Kalida was three spots back of DHS in ninth, paced by Ryan Klausing’s 72, good for third in the individual standings.
Celina Invitational
At Celina Lynx
Elida (319); Ottawa-Glandorf (324) — Zach Stechschulte 77, Carter Schimmoeller 81, Carson Fuka 82, Dylan Meyer 84; Liberty-Benton (329); Anna (331); St. Marys (333); Defiance (335) — Jayden Jerger 80, CJ Zachrich 81, David Jimenez 84, Bradyn Shaw 90; Lima Shawnee (339); St. Henry (339); Kalida (344) — Ryan Klausing 72, Justin Siebeneck 87, Kayla Nartker 87, Brandt Brinkman 98; Coldwater (348); Delphos St. John’s (351); Lima Bath (356); Wapakoneta (376); Celina (379); Parkway (397); Kenton (402); Van Wert (417).
At White Pines
Delta (193) — Chase Stickley 42, Jayce Helminiak 47, Zach Mattin 51, Cael Chiesa 53, Lane Oyer 53; Stryker (199) — Spencer Clingaman 34, Devon Weirauch 46, Brandon Bowers 59, Michael Donovan 60.
Henry County Tournament
Team Points
Patrick Henry 8, Napoleon 7, Holgate 5, Liberty Center 0
Match Play
Josh Tobias (H) def. Sam Zeiter, 4 & 3; Zak Schroeder (N) def. Trey Woods (PH), 4 & 3; Tobias def. Schroeder, 2 & 1; Woods def. Zeiter, 2 up.
Joey Kelly (H) def. Zach Judge (LC), 4 & 3; Ethan Rohrs (PH) vs. Konnor Hoover (N), halved; Kelly def. Hoover, 4 & 2; Rohrs def. Judge, 4 & 3.
Jaxson Guelde (PH) def. Micah Bok (H), 4 & 2; Clayton Behfeldt (N) def. Landon Schultz (LC), 5 & 4; Bok def. Schultz, 4 & 2; Behnfeldt (N) def. Guelde, 1 up.
Lee Hogrefe (PH) def. Connor Haase (H), 3 & 1; Sydney Rohrs (PH) def. Will Fraker (N), 2 up; Rohrs def. Haase, 3 & 1; Fraker def. Hogrefe, 2 & 1.
Bryce Bostelman (N) def. Alyssa Wagner (H), 5 & 3; Nicholas Myers (PH) def. Kaden Wachtman (N), 2 up; Myers vs. Bostelman, halved; Wachtman def. Wagner, 5 & 4.
At Stone Ridge
Swanton (185) — Garrett Swank 42, Blaine Pawlowicz 46, Devon Crouse 46, Lucas Bloom 51; Otsego — No statistics.
Thursday
At St. Mike’s
Fairview (191) - Ronnie Adkins 43, Nathaniel A.dkins 43, Kasen Kauffman 51, Brendan Degryse 54; B- Esten Kennerk 40, Kaden Kennerk 47, Noah Landel 49, Nate Swank 63.
At Riverside Greens
Bryan (153) - Drew Dauber 36, Noah Huard 38, Colin Shirkey 39, Nolan Kidston 40; Wayne Trace (187) - Kaden Sutton 39, Evan Crosby 41, Dane Moore 51, Garrett Williamson 57.
At Brandywine
Anthony Wayne (311); Sylvania Northview (315); Toledo St. Francis (320); Pettisville (328) - Tommy McWatters 72, Max Leppelmeier 77, Caleb Nafziger 86, Levi Myers 93; Perrysburg (336); Napoleon (347); Toledo Central Catholic (356); Bowling Green (378); Sylvania Southview (379); Toledo Whitmer (390); Eastwood (397); Rossford (440).
At White Pines
Evergreen (220) - Aaron Miller 42, Michael King 57, Adam Schmidt 60, Brandon Cobb 61; Liberty Center (246) - Sam Zeiter 55, Zac Judge 57, Jacob Croninger 60, Landon Schultz 74.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.