Defiance came up short of its first Western Buckeye League win of the season on Friday with a home loss to Ottawa-Glandorf at Eagle Rock Golf Course.
The balanced DHS scorecard saw Aidan Kiessling, Luke Webb and Jackson Honsberger all shoot 47 for the Bulldogs while Justin Yeager earned medalist honors with a 44 for O-G.
At Eagle Rock
Ottawa-Glandorf (179) — Justin Yeager 44, Hunter Stechschulte 45, Ty Verhoff 45, Brad Maag 45; Defiance (189) — Aidan Kiessling 47, Luke Webb 47, Jackson Honsberger 47, Casen Linebrink 48.
At Moose Landing
Ayersville (212) — Luke Schroeder 47, Jeremiah Joseph 53, Logan Schroeder 55, AJ Eschbach 57; Parkway (330) — Roman Leszinske 43, Lennox Boroff 50, Trenton Garwood 56, Jackson Kraner 59.
Miller City (169) — Andrew Weis 39, Thomas Weis 42, Jesse Lammers 44, Will Otto 44; Columbus Grove (196) - Taylor Schroeder 48, Isaac Ricker 49, Maddox Halker 49.
Girls
Parkway (208); Miller City (229) — Chelsea Erford 44, Anna Keler 51, Caroline Johnson 64, Kiana Gable 70; Ayersville (232) — Autumn Osborne 43, Ava Stork 46, Taylor Sweinhagen 68, Avery Jones 75.
