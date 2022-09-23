Archbold swept the Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys and golf championships Friday morning at Auglaize Golf Course, with the girls repeating as league champions and the boys knocking off three-time defending tournament champion Bryan.
Junior Cahle Roth was the boys meet medalist and NWOAL Player of the Year with a round of 72 to power the Bluestreaks to a 20-stroke win over runner-up Bryan for Archbold’s first tourney title since winning four straight from 2015-18. Teammate Luke Rosebrook had the second-lowest round of any golfer on the day, shooting 74. Noah Huard’s round of 76 paced the Golden Bears while Ryan O’Shea shot 82 to pace third-place Swanton.
Archbold was undefeated during the regular season in league dual meets and coupled with the tourney title, won the outright league crown.
In the girls tournament, Bluestreak senior Brayton Huffman earned medalist honors and league Player of the Year accolades for the second straight year as Archbold snapped Wauseon’s two-year streak in the event. Senior Carly Grime shot 85 to help the cause. Patrick Henry sophomore Kasey Nelson shot 81 as the second-best round of the day for the third-place Patriots while runner-up Wauseon was paced by an 83 from senior Calaway Gerken.
Archbold boys coach Mike Rosebrook and Patrick Henry girls mentor Linda Hummer were named NWOAL Coaches of the Year.
NWOAL Championships
At Auglaize
Boys Tournament
Archbold (309) — Cahle Roth 72, Luke Rosebrook 74, Charlie Jones 80, Zach Short 83, River Ryan 83; Bryan (329) — Noah Huard 76, Drew Dauber 81, Kai Dauber 85, Brayden Hall 87; Swanton (344) — Ryan O’Shea 82, Mazin Rukieh 86, Lucas Bloom 87, Adam Lemon 89; Wauseon (351) — Jackson Gleckler 90, Mykale Schneider 82, Carter Stuckey 92, Zach Puehler 97; Patrick Henry (367) — Ian Schwab 84, Jaxson Guelde 89, Thomas Smith 97, Noah Robison 97; Liberty Center (400) — Carter Dickman 92, Samuel Zeiter 92, Stone Roth 101, Tim Blanton 115, Jon Tammarine 115; Evergreen (402) — Ayden Gleckler 94, Caden Beier 95, Adam Schmidt 97, Logan Peebles 116, Michael Laver 116; Delta (407) - Adam Mattin 83, Slade Young 92, Walt Hallett 115, Logan Ringle 117.
Girls Tournament
Archbold (353) — Brayton Huffman 80, Carly Grime 85, Aniyah Copeland 91, Gabby Rodriguez 97; Wauseon (385) — Calaway Gerken 83, Ashley Fisher 94, Jayde Ramos 103, Jaylee Perez 105; Patrick Henry (414) — Kasey Nelson 81, Alyssa Gebers 104, Katie Johnson 113, Maya Lirot 116; Delta (446) — Kalleigh Mignin 94, Layla Stickley 102, Leigh Morris 124, Trinity Nation 126; Evergreen (494) — Ashlynn Luttrell 114, Brookelyn Gleckler 123, Haley Entenmann 128, Katie Hoffman 129; Swanton (526) — Alexia Ostrander 107, Hailey Frosch 130, Ann Urbina 137, Kelissa James 152; Bryan (no team score) — Chloe Meeks 130, Madison Campbell 133; Liberty Center (no team score) — Killian Garretson 119, Isabell Hill 122, Meredith Bowers 131.
