The girls tennis season got started on Friday for Defiance as the Bulldog netters dropped a tough 3-2 loss to Wauseon.
Defiance played well in the singles matches, winning two of three. Mya Garcia scored a 6-2, 6-0 win over Kelsey Bowers in second singles and Marissa Martinez won 6-4, 6-3 over Mary Andrews in third singles.
Wauseon swept the doubles matches. The team of Brianna Hays and Emily Holcomb won 6-4, 7-5 over Morise Martinez and Ava Shock and the team of Kacy Burt and Kassidy Zientek won over Elisabeth Johnston and Anna Tackett, 6-3, 6-1.
At Defiance
Wauseon 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Tatum Barnes (W) def. Reece Miller, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Mya Garcia (D) def. Kelsey Bowers, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. 3. Marissa Martinez (D) def. Mary Andrews, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Brianna Hays/Emily Holcomb (W) def. Morise Martinez/Ava Shock, 6-4, 7-5. 2. Kacy Burt/Kassidy Zientek (W) def. Elisabeth Johnston/Anna Tackett, 6-3, 6-1.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Maumee 0
Singles
1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Allie Miller, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Kemie Akargtikou, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Brekell Kruger, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus/Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Corra Boyles/Beverly O’Neil, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Brooke Taylor/Katie Seaman (B) def. Alex Yabbra/Sophia Bula, 6-1, 6-1.
