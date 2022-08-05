Both Defiance and Bryan girls tennis opened their seasons with wins on Friday as Defiance squeaked out a 3-2 win over Wauseon and Bryan swept Maumee 5-0.
Both Defiance and Bryan girls tennis opened their seasons with wins on Friday as Defiance squeaked out a 3-2 win over Wauseon and Bryan swept Maumee 5-0.
Defiance was saved by their singles play as all three won and earned the wins needed to take home the team win. The first two singles matches were won dominantly as Ava Shock defeated Emah Starkweather 6-1, 6-1 and Mya Garica defeated Val Armas 6-1, 6-0. The third match was a little closer by Alexa Rittner still defeated Kelsey Bowers 6-2, 6-4.
As for the doubles, that was dominated by Wauseon as the duo of Bri Hays and Emily Holcomb as well a Kacy Burt and Kassidy Zientek dropped just four games as both earned two set victories.
“The heat was a disadvantage to both teams, but even with the scorching sun our three singles saved the day winning with high scores,” Defiance head coach Alexa Bickford said of her debut win as head coach.
For Bryan, the three singles players for the Golden Bears were dominant as they only dropped four games combined. Reese Grothuas won her match 6-1, 6-0, Caitlyn DeWitt won hers 6-0, 6-1 and newcomer to singles Hannah Andrews won her match 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles on the other hand was a closer affair as Taylor Peel and Katelan Nagel were taken to the wire by the Maumee pair of Sophia Bula and Alexandria Ybarra. They dropped the first set 4-6, but took the next 6-4 and the final set 7-5.
Emma Shininger and Molly Hess swept their doubles match to make it a sweep on the day for Bryan.
At Wauseon
Defiance 3, Wauseon 2
Singles
1. Ava Shock (D) def. Emah Starkweather: 6-1, 6-0. 2. Mya Garcia (D) def. Val Arams: 6-1, 6-0. Alexa Rittner (D) def. Kelsey Bowers: 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Bri Hays-Emily Holcomb (W) def. Marissa Martinez-Maria Del Mar Moreira: 6-1, 6-1. 2. Kacy Burt-Kassidy Zientek (W) def. Elisabeth Johnston-Victoria Gerencser: 6-0, 6-2.
At Bryan
Bryan 5, Maumee 0
Singles
1. Reese Grothaus (B) def. Samantha Mavis: 6-1, 6-0. 2. Caitlyn DeWitt (B) def. Beverly O’Neil: 6-0, 6-1. 3. Hannah Andrews (B) def. Cora Boyles: 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
Taylor Peel-Katelan Nagel (B) def. Sophia Bula-Alexandria Ybarra: 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. 2. Emma Shininger-Molly Hess (B) def. Kemi Aliguly-Kiersten Kraut: 6-0, 6-0.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.