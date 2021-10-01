BRYAN — Bryan girls tennis dominated at the Northern Buckeye League Tennis Tournament, as all seven Bears medaled.
Bryan took first as a team with a score of 23. Archbold took second with 14, Lima Central Catholic took third with a 10.
The Golden Bears swept the singles portion of the day with Emilee Bassett, Kaitlyn Posey and Mckenzie Adams all taking first. Sophie Schramm, Mya Stuckey and Abbie Short from Archbold were runners up.
In doubles, the Lima Central Catholic duo of Claire Janowski and Paige Brinkman defeated Bryan duo of Haylee Wheeler and Reese Grothaus to take home a championship. Bryan’s Brooke Taylor and Katie Seaman took home the championship in the second doubles with Archbold’s Meghan Taylor and Gracie Wolf coming in as the runners up.
NBTL Tournament
Team Scores
Bryan 23, Archbold 14, Lima Central Catholic 10, Toledo Christian 5, JV All-Stars 2, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Sophie Schramm (A) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Mya Stuckey (A) 6-0, 6-1. 3. Mckenzie Adams (B) def. Abbie Short (A) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Claire Janowksi-Paige Brinkman (LCC) def. Haylee Wheeler-Reese Grothaus (B). 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Meghan Taylor-Gracie Wolf (A) 6-0, 6-1.
