MONTPELIER – Wauseon was able to outscore Hilltop 367-386 to capture the Montpelier Invitational in girls golf on Friday.

Calaway Gerken and Halle Frank, who were both named to the all-tournament team, carded matching 85s to lead the Indians. Jamie Chester, who scored medalist honors, paced the Cadets with a 79.

Hicksville’s Kenzie Schroeder and Ayersville’s Autumn Osborne shot 80s to be named to the all-tournament team.

Defiance’s Mallory Weaver shot an 83 to be named to the all-tournament team.

Montpelier Invitational

At Suburban

Wauseon (367) - Calaway Gerken 85, Halle Frank 85, Jordan King 92, Ashley Fisher 105; Hilltop (386) - Jamie Chester 79, Avrie Reed 89, Ella Calvin 93, Ingrid Hoffman 125; Hicksville (394) — Kenzie Schroeder 80, Julia Garza 99, Morgan Fogle 101, Makeegan Bailey 114; Fairview (400) - Lorelle Hetrick 86, Eva Wermer 93, Andrea Macsay 98, Jamie Reineck 123; Anthony Wayne (406); Archbold (410) - Brayton Huffman 90, Carly Grime 91, Alli Bickel 107, Gabby Rodriguez 122; Edgerton (430) — Gretta Brown 103, C. Blalock 107, Breanna Reliford 109, Ashlyn Sleesman 111; Defiance (434) - Mallory Weaver 83, Emily Wahl 87, Kennedy Zeller 115, Kirsten Johnston 149; Montpelier (456) - Kinsey Word 91, Bobbie Kreischer 117, Mandy Taylor 121, Kelly Schaffter 127; Wayne Trace (479) - Riley Daeger 107, Kristen Wannemacher 114, Hannah Maenle 127, Kristin McDonald 131; Ayersville (no team score) — Autumn Osborne 80, Ava Stork 106; Evergreen (NTS) — Chloe Creque 105.

At White Pines

Patrick Henry (243) – Kasey Nelson 46, Aly Gebers 63, Katie Johnson 66, Maddi Latta 68. Delta (255) – Layla Stickley 52, Kalleigh Mignin 60, Gabby Ford 70, Abby Ford 73.

