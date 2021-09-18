CELINA — Defiance finished fourth in the Western Buckeye League girls golf tournament championship Friday at Celina Lynx Golf Course.
Mallory Weaver shot an 86 to lead the tally for Defiance, placing fifth individually among all golfers in the conference meet. The Bulldogs finished with a 426 team score, good for fourth in the five-team event. Emily Wahl was next with a 105 while Ayva Cullen and Kennedy Zeller rounded out the DHS scorecard with a 117 and 118, respectively.
Wapakoneta edged out Lima Shawnee by three shots to win the team title while Celina was five shots back of the runner-up Indians with a 387. Haylee Wurm of Shawnee earned medalist honors in the tournament with an 81, one shot better than teammate Madi Paphanchith.
Western Buckeye League Tournament
At Celina Lynx
Wapakoneta (379); Lima Shawnee (382); Celina (387); Defiance (462) - Mallory Weaver 86, Emily Wahl 105, Ayvah Cullen 117, Kennedy Zeller 118; St. Marys (462).
