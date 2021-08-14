CELINA — The Defiance girls golf team came up with their best team score of the season so far, shooting a combined 409 for fifth place in the Celina Invitational on Friday at Celina Lynx Golf Club.

Mallory Weaver shot 81 to lead the way for the Bulldogs, a score that placed the DHS junior second on the individual scoring list. Emily Wahl added a 94 for Defiance while Kennedy Zeller and Kirsten Johnson added rounds of 107 and 127, respectively.

Meanwhile, Wauseon had all four scorers shoot 56 or better to pick up a win over Patrick Henry and Ayersville at Moose Landing.

Halle Frank nabbed medalist honors for the Indians with a round of 46 while Calaway Gerken added a 49. Ava Stork competed as the lone Pilot girls golfer and put up a solid round of 51 for Ayersville. Kasey Nelson’s 54 paced PH.

Celina Invitational

At Celina Lynx

Coldwater (369); Versailles (372); Findlay (384); Lima Shawnee (406); Defiance (409) — Mallory Weaver 81, Emily Wahl 94, Kennedy Zeller 107, Kiersten Johnston 127; Fort Recovery (414); St. Henry (417); Archbold (418) — ; Celina (425); Wapakoneta (452); St. Marys (468); Marion Local (468); Wayne Trace (500) — ; Parkway (503); Lincolnview (no team score).

At Moose Landing

Wauseon (202) — Halle Frank 46, Calaway Gerken 49, Jordan King 51, Ashley Fisher 56; Patrick Henry (249) — Kasey Nelson 54, Aly Gebers 59, Katie Johnson 67, Maddi Latta 73; Ayersville (no team score) - Ava Stork 51.

