Archbold outshot runner-up Otsego by four strokes and third-place Napoleon by seven strokes to pick up a win in the Defiance Elks Girls Golf Invitational at Auglaize Golf Course on Friday in girls golf action.
Archbold outshot runner-up Otsego by four strokes and third-place Napoleon by seven strokes to pick up a win in the Defiance Elks Girls Golf Invitational at Auglaize Golf Course on Friday in girls golf action.
Carly Grime’s round of 83 led the ledger for the Bluestreaks which had all four of its top scorers shoot under 100 on the day. Napoleon junior Reese Kleck garnered medalist honors after shooting 79 to lead the field. Tniora was seventh overall, paced by a 95 from Rylee Joost, while host Defiance was eighth. Sophomore Ayvah Cullen paced the Bulldogs’ scorecard with a 90.
Elsewhere in girls golf action, Hicksville standout senior Kenzie Schroeder picked up medalist accolades at the Montpelier Loco Invitational at Suburban Golf Course, shooting 73 to pace the runner-up Aces. Julia Garza added a round of 90 for the Red and Black to lead the field well behind team champion Anthony Wayne’s team score of 330. Wayne Trace was third with Riley Daeger shooting a Raider-best 96 while Wauseon and Patrick Henry were third and fourth, respectively, paced by rounds of 84 from Calaway Gerken and Kasey Nelson.
Ayersville’s Autumn Osborne had an outstanding day for the fifth-place Pilots, shooting a round of 80 to mark the third-best showing in the 11-team field.
Defiance Elks Invitational
At Auglaize
Archbold (371) — Carly Grime 83, Aniyah Copeland 92, Brayton Huffman 98, Gabby Rodriguez 98; Otsego (375); Napoleon (378) — Reese Kleck 79, Kamryn Chaffee 98, Sydney Bechtol 99, Avery Badenhop 102; Bowling Green (408); Springfield (409); Lima Shawnee (411); Tinora (455) — Rylee Joost 95, Adelaida Gill 117, Maryann Meyer 121, Rose Billing 122; Defiance (460) — Ayvah Cullen 90, Payton Tracy 111, Kirsten Johnston 127, Hailey Becker 132; Delphos St. John’s (473); St. Marys (no team score).
Montpelier Invitational
At Suburban
Anthony Wayne (330); Hicksville (392) — Kenzie Schroeder 73, Julia Garza 90, Victoria Perna 112, Alyssa Seitz 117; Wayne Trace (412) — Riley Daeger 96, Kristen Wannemacher 101, Anna Miller 108, Brenna Parker 111; Wauseon (418) — Calaway Gerken 84, Ashley Fisher 101, Jaylee Perez 101, Jade Ramos 136; Patrick Henry (430) — Kasey Nelson 84, Alyssa Gebers 107, Katie Johnson 110, Haley Schwiebert 129; Ayersville (451) — Autumn Osborne 80, Ava Stork 102, Taylor Sweinhagen 128, Avery Jones 141; Edgerton (475) — Lola Giesige 95, Charlotte Blalock 112, Grace Herman 129, Laynee Wright 139; Archbold B (476) — Hannah Downing 110, Callie Casey 113, Kaylee Rodriguez 126, Brooklyn Rodriguez 127; Fairview (564) — MaKeegan Bailey 117, Natalie Timbrook 129, Abri Elson 154, Courtney Bennett 164; Hilltop (no team score) — Ingrid Hoffman 124; Montpelier (NTS) — Kinsey Word 84, Taylor Bard 118, Karleigh Kitchen 128.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.