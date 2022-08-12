CELINA — Three area girls golf squads competed at the Celina Invitational on Friday with Archbold taking fourth in the event, Wayne Trace placing 10th and Defiance taking 15th.
Archbold was led by Carly Grime, who shot an 87 to place seventh as an individual. Coldwater won the event as a team by 15 shots over Minster with a score of 375. The Cavaliers' Jordan Hemmelgarn won top medalist honors with a low score of 76 at the event.
Defiance were led by Ayvah Cullen, who shot an 115 on the day. Kaylee Harsha was just behind her with a 116. The Bulldogs shot 49 as a team.
Girls
At Celina Lynx
Coldwater (375); Minster (389); Versailles (389); Archbold (394); Findlay (397); Wapakoneta (415); New Bremen (418); Parkway (423); Celina (424); Wayne Trace (442); Lincolnview (442); Marion Local (445); Lima Shawnee (458); St. Henry (463); Defiance (479) - Ayvah Cullen 115, Kaylee Harsha 116, Kirsten Johnston 123, Payton Tracy 125; St. Marys (No team score).
At Ironwood
Wauseon (204) - Callaway Gerken 44, Ashley Fisher 48, Jaylee Perez 50, Ruth Shelt 62; Patrick Henry (206) - Kasey Nelson 40, Gerbers 48, Maya Lirot 56, Katie Johnson 62; Swanton (271) - Alexia Ostrander 57, Hailey Frosch 68, Kelissa James 73, Ann Urbina 73.
Boys
At Moose Landing
Ottoville (171) - Michael Turnwald 41, Keaton Schnipke 42, Grant Leis 44, Blake Kortokrax 44; Miller City (178) - Andrew Weis 43, Brayden Niese 43, Jesse Lammers 44, Will Otto 48, Jude Otto 48; Fort Jennings (211) - Dylan Tumlinson 51, Adam Hoersten 52, Braden Knippen 52, Braden Grothouse 56, Ryan Aldrich 56.
At Sycamore Springs
Van Buren (332); Kalida (344) - Connor Nartker 77, Ethan Warnecke 86, Drew Buss 88, Kayla Nartker 93; Lima Bath (345); Bellevue (352); Lima Central Catholic (353); Liberty-Benton (358); Van Wert (358); Upper Sandusky (362); Bluffton (375); Allen East (413); Arlington (No team score).
