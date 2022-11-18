NAPOLEON — Napoleon outscored Patrick Henry 18-10 in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback and defeat the Patriots 40-33 at ‘The Grand Canyon’ on Friday for a season-opening victory.
Sophie Chipps hit five free throws in a 17-point night to lead the Ladycats (1-0) while Ella Tassler added 13 markers.
Freshman Carys Crossland drained three longballs to lead PH (0-1) in her varsity debut.
PATRICK HENRY (33) — Nelson 3; Boyer 0; Seemann 2; Weber 7; M. Prigge 2; Christman 1; Schwab 2; K. Prigge 5; Crossland 11. Totals 12-5-33.
NAPOLEON (40) - Sonnenberg 0; Ripke 0; Rosebrook 2; M. Kruse 4; Chipps 17; Huddle 0; L. Kruse 0; Tassler 13; Burill 4. Totals 13-12-40
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry — Crossland 3. Napoleon — Chipps 2.
Patrick Henry 5 13 5 10 — 33
Napoleon 5 8 9 18 — 40
Reserves: Napoleon, 45-30.
Miller City 56, Tinora 43
MILLER CITY — Miller City spoiled Tinora head coach Andrew Thiel’s debut as Grace Pfau’s dozen points led the Wildcats to a 56-43 victory.
Jordan Schnipke added 11 points for Miller City (1-0) while Isabel Reyna added 10 tallies.
Nova Okuley poured in a game-high 13 points in the loss for the Rams (0-1), which outscored MC 18-8 in the fourth quarter.
TINORA (43) - Harr 2; Lee 2; Nagel 9; K. Okuley 6; Mueller 9; Schaffner 2; N. Okuley 13. Totals 16-9-43.
MILLER CITY (56) - C. Erford 4; Wenzinger 5; M. Erford 8; Schnipke 11; A. Pfau 2; Warnimont 4; Reyna 10; G. Pfau 12. Totals 20-13-24.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Mueller, N. Okuley. Miller City — G. Pfau 3. Rebounds: Miller City 38 (Warnimont 9). Turnovers: Miller City 12.
Tinora 7 10 8 18 — 43
Miller City 18 16 12 8 — 56
Reserves: Miller City, 34-25.
Fairview 59, St. Marys 45
SHERWOOD — Fairview was dominant in the paint, downing visiting St. Marys 59-45.
Senior Allison Rhodes poured in 26 points and nine rebounds for the Apaches (1-0) while Kelly Crites had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Haley Hammer chipped in 10 markers.
ST. MARYS (45) — Jacobs 6; Allemeier 5; Greber 0; Nuss 3; Hesse 13; R. Rable 11; C. Rable 7; Hirschfeld 0. Totals 18-3-45.
FAIRVIEW (59) — Singer 4; Ca. Zeedyk 6; Sharp 0; Shininger 0; Crites 11; Rhodes 26; Merritt 0; Hammer 10; Taylor 2; Ch. Zeedyk 0. Totals 19-16-59.
Three-point goals: St. Marys — R. Rable 3, Allemeier, Nuss, C. Rable. Fairview — Crites 2, Hammer 2, Ca. Zeedyk. Turnovers: St. Marys 12, Fairview 16.
St. Marys 16 9 9 11 — 45
Fairview 19 15 10 15 — 59
Holgate 49, Edgerton 45
HOLGATE — Holgate had eight players in the scoring column, outlasting Edgerton for a 49-45 triumph.
Jordyn Altman’s 10 points led the way for the Tigers (1-0). Lexa Schuller had nine while Miriam Bower and Olivia Blaker each had eight.
Casey Everetts hit three trifectas, finishing with 14 points to lead all scorers for Edgerton (0-1).
EDGERTON (45) — Ritter 0; Gerschutz 0; Smith 4; Swank 5; Cape 4; Stuut 6; Farnham 9; Warner 3; Hennessey 0; Everetts 14; Blalock 0. Totals 16-9-45.
HOLGATE (49) — Tijerina 2; Bower 8; O. Blaker 8; Wilhelm 2; Schuller 9; Altman 10; I. Blaker 3; Clark 7. Totals 16-13-49
Three-point goals: Edgerton — Everetts 3, Farnham. Holgate — O. Blaker 2, Bower, Altman. Turnovers: Edgerton 25, Holgate 32.
Edgerton 15 11 9 10 — 45
Holgate 15 9 13 12 — 49
Bryan 46,
Marion Local 33
LIMA — After trailing by three through eight minutes, Bryan held Marion Local to 12 second-half poitns in a 46-33 win in the Kewpee Tip-Off Classic semifinals at Lima Bath.
Ella Voigt scored at least four points in all four quarters, finishing with a team-high 17 for Bryan (1-0), which will face host Bath Saturday in the championship game. Reese Grothaus hit two treys and chipped in a dozen points.
MARION LOCAL (33) — Knapke 0; Unrast 19; Huelsman 3; Eckstein 0; Winner 0; Ronnebaum 2; Koenig 2; Everyman 0; Dirksen 2; Wilker 0; Rose 5. Totals 10-10-33.
BRYAN (46) — Thiel 6; Voigt 17; Gray 0; Grothaus 12; Rau 6; Smith 0; Langenderfer 1; Alspaugh 4. Totals 17-10-46.
Three-point goals: Marion Local — Unrast 3. Bryan — Grothaus 2. Turnovers: Marion Local 17, Bryan 18.
Marion Local 12 9 3 9 — 33
Bryan 9 10 14 13 — 46
A. Wayne 70, Wauseon 45
WAUSEON — Anthony Wayne knocked down nine 3-pointers in a 70-45 season lidlifter at Wauseon.
Hayley Meyer hit nine shots from the field in a 22-point effort to pace the Indians (0-1), which trailed 22-11 after one quarter.
ANTHONY WAYNE (70) — Smith 14; L. Pike 11; Zenk 2; Rader 9; Szul 8; E. Bender 11; Pollock 4; B. Bender 3; M. Pike 6; Engelhart 3. Totals 26-9-70.
WAUSEON (45) — Stasa 6; Strain 0; Pelok 0; Coronado 5; B. Rupp 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 6; Ehrsam 5; Marugan 1; Meyer 22. Totals 16-11-45.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne — Smith 3, Szul 2, L. Pike, Rader, E. Bender, B. Bender. Wauseon — S. Rupp 2.
A. Wayne 22 20 16 12 — 70
Wauseon 11 15 9 10 — 45
Evergreen 61, Lake 54
METAMORA — Evergreen held off a Lake rally to defeat the Flyers 61-54 after leading 22-6 through one quarter.
Addison Ricker scored a game-high 19 points to pace the Vikings (1-0) while Lucy Serna poured in 18.
LAKE (54) — Stanley 18; Materni 7; Longoria 2; Tobias 0; Christ 0; Enright 12; Staczek 15; Garcia 0. Totals 21-8-54.
EVERGREEN (61) — Gleckler 8; Sintobin 3; Hoffman 0; Serna 18; Emmitt 7; Burgermeister 2; Wilson 4; Ricker 19. Totals 24-10-61
Three-point goals: Lake — Stanley 2, Materni, Staczek. Evergreen — Emmitt 2, Gleckler.
Lake 6 14 15 19 — 54
Evergreen 22 14 7 18 — 61
Swanton 57,
Emmanuel Christian 13
SWANTON — Swanton got off to a winning start to the season, rolling past Toledo Emmanuel Christian 57-13.
Emma Crow poured in 16 points to lead three scorers in double figures for the Bulldogs (1-0), which led 13-4 after one quarter and 37-8 at the half. Jessica Finfera had 12 points while Alaina Pelland chipped in 10.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (13) - Miller 1; Holloway 2; Waites 3; Woodard 4; Woody 0; Shepherd 1; Schoch 0; Foster 2. Totals 4-5-13.
SWANTON (57) — Crow 16; Shinaver 0; Finfera 12; Gowing 0; Nelson 2; Floyd 6; Yeager 0; Manning 2; Keiser 0; Fagerman 7; Pelland 10; Haselman 2. Totals 27-2-57.
Three-point goals: Emmanuel Christian — none. Swanton — Crow. Turnovers: Emmanuel Christian 25, Swanton 15.
Emm. Christ. 4 4 4 1 — 13
Swanton 13 24 10 10 — 57
Pettisville 41, Stryker 39
PETTISVILLE — Stryker’s second-half rally came up a bucket short as Pettisville edged the Panthers 41-39 in non-league action.
Grace Crawford tallied 14 points to lead the charge for the Blackbirds (1-0). Ellie Grieser canned a pair of treys, netting 12 points.
Sage Woolace poured in 20 points in the opener for Stryker (0-1), which trailed 17-9 at the half.
STRYKER (39) — Woolace 20; Leupp 0; Andres 0; Fulk 5; Ramon 2; Wickerham 7; Myers 3; Rethmel 0; Ruffer 0; Oberlin 2. Totals 12-13-39.
PETTISVILLE (41) — Grieser 12; Klopfenstein 0; Grimm 7; Strauss 0; Miller 8; King 0; Beck 0; Crawford 14; Wiemken 0. Totals 14-10-41.
Three-point goals: Stryker — Woolace, Myers. Pettisville — Grieser 2, Miller. Turnovers: Stryker 16, Pettisville 17.
Stryker 6 3 12 18 — 39
Pettisville 8 9 11 13 — 41
Reserves: Pettisville, 24-22.
Edon 44, N. Central 41 (OT)
PIONEER — Edon’s Natalie Wofford scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half and overtime in the Bombers’ 44-41 non-league victory.
Wofford hit 9-of-13 from the charity stripe for Edon (1-0) while Jaycea Craven chipped in 13 markers.
Maddie Zimmerman tallied 11 points in the setback for the Eagles (0-1). Cailyn Meyers put up 10 points.
EDON (44) — Wofford 16; Craven 13; Briner 0; Derck 2; Hickman 2; Ripke 4; Rombouts 0; Gearig 5; Reitzel 2. Totals 13-17-44.
NORTH CENTRAL (41) - Meyers 10; Stewart 6; Cruz 2; Zimmerman 11; Turner 0; Dominguez 4; King 8; Wright 0. Totals 18-4-41.
Three-point goals: Edon — Wofford. North Central — Zimmerman. Turnovers: Edon 12, North Central 21.
Edon 9 6 12 7 10 — 44
N. Central 2 6 15 11 7 — 41
