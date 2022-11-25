WAUSEON — Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer scored exactly half the Indians’ points in a 34-29 non-league home win over rival Archbold.
Meyer put up 17 markers in the win for the Tribe (1-1) while Mackenzie Stasa and Maite Marugam each added six.
Sophie Rupp had seven buckets in a 16-point effort for the Bluestreaks (2-1).
ARCHBOLD (29) — Peraza 0; Rupp 16; Perez 0; Thiel 7; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 2; C. Grime 3; Meyer 0; Mello 0; N. Grime 1; Ruffer 0; Forward 0. Totals 11-7-29.
WAUSEON (34) — Stasa 6; Strain 0; Pelok 0; Coronado 3; B. Rupp 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 0; Ehrsam 2; Marugan 6; Meyer 17. Totals 14-5-34.
Three-point goals: Archbold — none. Wauseon — Coronado.
Archbold 7 9 7 6 — 29
Wauseon 8 11 7 8 — 34
Reserves: Wauseon, 35-29.
O-G 46, Kalida 40
KALIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf rallied with an 18-7 third-quarter edge to shake off Kalida for a 46-40 win.
Katie Kaufman had a dozen points to pace the Titans (1-0), which trailed 21-11 at the half. Maggie Verhoff chipped in 10 markers.
Camille Hovest had nine points and 13 rebounds, seven offensive, in the loss for Kalida (0-2).
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (46) — Kaufman 12; Verhoff 10; Grotehause 9; Kimmet 8; E. Brinkman 3; Erford 2; Haselman 2; Aldrich 0; C. Brinkman 0; Horstman 0. Totals 13-38 18-26 46.
KALIDA (40) — Hovest 9; Bockrath 7; Romes 6; Burgei 6; W. Unverferth 6; L. Recker 4; Erhart 2; C. Recker 0; Kuhlman 0; Miller 0. Totals 13-46 10-15 40.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf 2-10 (Verhoff, E. Brinkman), Kalida 4-16 (Burgei 2, W. Unverferth 2). Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 23 (Kimmet, Aldrich 5), Kalida 35 (Hovest 13). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 19, Kalida 29.
Ottawa-Glandorf 5 6 18 17 — 46
Kalida 8 13 7 12 — 40
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 38-36.
Edon 47, Fayette 27
EDON — Natalie Wofford scored 23 points for Edon as the Bombers set down Fayette 47-27 in non-league play.
The Bombers' (2-1) junior Wofford put on a clinic on the inside with nine two-pointers while also going a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. Her teammate Emma Hickman was also in double figures with 10 points.
Fayette (0-2) was led by Neveah Powers and her six points. Powers, Demi Storrs and Willow Mitchell all connected from three in the game.
FAYETTE (27) - Sinks 2; D. Storrs 3; Kovar 3; Powers 6; Gorsuch 1; Brown 0; Ramay 5; Silwinski 0; Schang 4. Totals: 5-3-8 27.
EDON (47) - Wofford 23; Gr. Ripke 0; Craven 4; Briner 2; M. Derck 0; Hickman 10; Ge. Ripke 0; Gearig 6; Reitzel 2. Totals: 20-0-7 47.
Three-point goals: Edon - None. Fayette - D. Storrs, Mitchell, Powers. Turnovers: Edon 10, Fayette 18
Fayette 11 3 4 9 - 27
Edon 17 6 19 5 - 47
