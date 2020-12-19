ARCHBOLD — Wauseon outscored Archbold 21-11 over the final eight minutes of the game to sweep the season series with the Streaks, 47-39.

Marisa Seiler paced the Indians (4-1, 1-0) with 16 points. Autumn Pelok and Hayley Meyer each added 11 points.

Addi Ziegler and Addison Moyer tallied eight points each to lead Archbold (4-4, 0-1).

WAUSEON (47) - Case 2; Pelok 11; Raabe 7; Seiler 16; Meyer 11. Totals 17-12-47.

ARCHBOLD (39) - Hostetler 5; McQuade 4; Grime 2; Sauder 7; Garrow 2; Ziegler 8; Phillips 3; Moyer 8. Totals 13-10-39.

Three-point goals: Wauseon — Raabe. Archbold — Moyer 2, Ziegler.

Wauseon 4 14 8 21 — 47

Archbold 9 7 12 11 — 39

Reserves: Archbold, 24-23.

Bryan 49, Swanton 32

SWANTON — Bryan shot out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter as the Bears opened up NWOAL play with a 49-32 win at Swanton.

Reece Grothaus led a balanced Bryan attack with 11 points. McKendry Semer added 10 points as Bryan improved to 5-0 and 1-0.

Averie Lutz paced Swanton (3-3, 0-1) with 15 points.

BRYAN (49) - D. Taylor 4; Semer 10; Miley 8; Grothaus 11; Zimmerman 5; Lamberson 5; Arnold 3; Long 0; Antigo 3. Totals 18-7-49.

SWANTON (32) - Taylor 0; Floyd 2; Keaton 0; Ar. Lutz 8; Nelson 7; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 15; Pelland 0. Totals 12-3-32.

Three-point goals: Bryan — Grothaus 2, Zimmerman, Lamberson, Arnold, Antigo. Swanton — Av. Lutz 4, Nelson.

Bryan 16 7 18 8 — 49

Swanton 3 10 12 7 — 32

Evergreen 67, Edgerton 17

METAMORA — Evergreen held visiting Edgerton to one basket in the first half as the Vikings cruised to a 67-17 win over the Bulldogs.

Jordan Lumbrezer tallied 23 points for the Vikings (3-3). Bekah Bowser added 17 points.

Taylor Smith, Holly Stark and Grace Schroeder all had four points for Edgerton (1-3).

EDGERTON (17) - Wickerham 2; Ritter 3; Timbrook 0; Smith 4; Cape 0; A. Schroeder 0; Stark 4; Herman 0; G. Schroeder 4; Fort 0. Totals 7-3-17.

EVERGREEN (67) - Riggs 5; Foster 8; Woodring 8; Bowser 17; Serna 2; Schuster 4; Lumbrezer 23. Totals 28-4-67.

Three-point goals: Edgerton — none. Evergreen — Bowser 5, Lumbrezer.

Edgerton 2 0 7 8 — 17

Evergreen 22 16 15 13 — 67

Montpelier 51, Stryker 36

STRYKER — Montpelier won for the first time in BBC competition, scoring a 51-36 win at Stryker.

Montpelier overcame a one-point deficit at the end of the opening period (6-5) to lead 21-13 at the half.

Ali Repp paced the Locos (2-1, 1-0) with 15 points. Jessi Bumb chipped in 10 points.

Sage Woolace led Stryker (1-1, 1-1) with 11 markers.

MONTPELIER (51) - Bumb 10; Bexten 0; Fritsch 7; Engels 0; McCord 9; Sommer 0; Richmire 2; Taylor 0; Page 8; Repp 15. Totals 20-6-51.

STRYKER (36) - Woolace 11; Ramon 0; Ki. Myers 9; Wickerham 9; Ka. Myers 5; Dangler 0; Blevins 0; Patterson 2. Totals 12-3-36.

Three-point goals: Montpelier — Repp 3, Bumb, Fritsch. Stryker — Ki. Myers 2, Woolace, Wickerham. Turnovers: Montpelier 16, Stryker 20.

Montpelier 5 16 14 16 — 51

Stryker 6 7 12 11 — 36

N. Central 44, Edon 35

PIONEER — North Central won for the first time this season as the Eagles knocked off Edon, 44-35.

The difference in the game was a 14-4 second period.

Madison Brown led all scorers with 13 points for North Central (1-3, 1-2). Kristen Hickman added 12 points.

Carlie Kiess paced Edon (0-3, 0-1) with 10 points.

EDON (35) - Towers 8; Mitchell 2; Bignell 4; Briner 2; Hickman 0; Heinze 0; Kiess 10; As. Kaylor 4; Al. Kaylor 5. Totals 15-5-35.

NORTH CENTRAL (44) - Brown 13; Balser 3; Hickman 12; Bonney 8; McClanahan 0; Hollstein 7; Cruz 2. Totals 18-8-44.

Edon 6 4 12 13 — 35

North Central 4 14 13 13 — 44

