ARCHBOLD — Wauseon outscored Archbold 21-11 over the final eight minutes of the game to sweep the season series with the Streaks, 47-39.
Marisa Seiler paced the Indians (4-1, 1-0) with 16 points. Autumn Pelok and Hayley Meyer each added 11 points.
Addi Ziegler and Addison Moyer tallied eight points each to lead Archbold (4-4, 0-1).
WAUSEON (47) - Case 2; Pelok 11; Raabe 7; Seiler 16; Meyer 11. Totals 17-12-47.
ARCHBOLD (39) - Hostetler 5; McQuade 4; Grime 2; Sauder 7; Garrow 2; Ziegler 8; Phillips 3; Moyer 8. Totals 13-10-39.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Raabe. Archbold — Moyer 2, Ziegler.
Wauseon 4 14 8 21 — 47
Archbold 9 7 12 11 — 39
Reserves: Archbold, 24-23.
Bryan 49, Swanton 32
SWANTON — Bryan shot out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter as the Bears opened up NWOAL play with a 49-32 win at Swanton.
Reece Grothaus led a balanced Bryan attack with 11 points. McKendry Semer added 10 points as Bryan improved to 5-0 and 1-0.
Averie Lutz paced Swanton (3-3, 0-1) with 15 points.
BRYAN (49) - D. Taylor 4; Semer 10; Miley 8; Grothaus 11; Zimmerman 5; Lamberson 5; Arnold 3; Long 0; Antigo 3. Totals 18-7-49.
SWANTON (32) - Taylor 0; Floyd 2; Keaton 0; Ar. Lutz 8; Nelson 7; Eitniear 0; Av. Lutz 15; Pelland 0. Totals 12-3-32.
Three-point goals: Bryan — Grothaus 2, Zimmerman, Lamberson, Arnold, Antigo. Swanton — Av. Lutz 4, Nelson.
Bryan 16 7 18 8 — 49
Swanton 3 10 12 7 — 32
Evergreen 67, Edgerton 17
METAMORA — Evergreen held visiting Edgerton to one basket in the first half as the Vikings cruised to a 67-17 win over the Bulldogs.
Jordan Lumbrezer tallied 23 points for the Vikings (3-3). Bekah Bowser added 17 points.
Taylor Smith, Holly Stark and Grace Schroeder all had four points for Edgerton (1-3).
EDGERTON (17) - Wickerham 2; Ritter 3; Timbrook 0; Smith 4; Cape 0; A. Schroeder 0; Stark 4; Herman 0; G. Schroeder 4; Fort 0. Totals 7-3-17.
EVERGREEN (67) - Riggs 5; Foster 8; Woodring 8; Bowser 17; Serna 2; Schuster 4; Lumbrezer 23. Totals 28-4-67.
Three-point goals: Edgerton — none. Evergreen — Bowser 5, Lumbrezer.
Edgerton 2 0 7 8 — 17
Evergreen 22 16 15 13 — 67
Montpelier 51, Stryker 36
STRYKER — Montpelier won for the first time in BBC competition, scoring a 51-36 win at Stryker.
Montpelier overcame a one-point deficit at the end of the opening period (6-5) to lead 21-13 at the half.
Ali Repp paced the Locos (2-1, 1-0) with 15 points. Jessi Bumb chipped in 10 points.
Sage Woolace led Stryker (1-1, 1-1) with 11 markers.
MONTPELIER (51) - Bumb 10; Bexten 0; Fritsch 7; Engels 0; McCord 9; Sommer 0; Richmire 2; Taylor 0; Page 8; Repp 15. Totals 20-6-51.
STRYKER (36) - Woolace 11; Ramon 0; Ki. Myers 9; Wickerham 9; Ka. Myers 5; Dangler 0; Blevins 0; Patterson 2. Totals 12-3-36.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Repp 3, Bumb, Fritsch. Stryker — Ki. Myers 2, Woolace, Wickerham. Turnovers: Montpelier 16, Stryker 20.
Montpelier 5 16 14 16 — 51
Stryker 6 7 12 11 — 36
N. Central 44, Edon 35
PIONEER — North Central won for the first time this season as the Eagles knocked off Edon, 44-35.
The difference in the game was a 14-4 second period.
Madison Brown led all scorers with 13 points for North Central (1-3, 1-2). Kristen Hickman added 12 points.
Carlie Kiess paced Edon (0-3, 0-1) with 10 points.
EDON (35) - Towers 8; Mitchell 2; Bignell 4; Briner 2; Hickman 0; Heinze 0; Kiess 10; As. Kaylor 4; Al. Kaylor 5. Totals 15-5-35.
NORTH CENTRAL (44) - Brown 13; Balser 3; Hickman 12; Bonney 8; McClanahan 0; Hollstein 7; Cruz 2. Totals 18-8-44.
Edon 6 4 12 13 — 35
North Central 4 14 13 13 — 44
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.