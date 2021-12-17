Wauseon 65, Archbold 50
WAUSEON — After scoring just four points in the first quarter, Marisa Seiler exploded for 25 over the final three periods to power unbeaten Wauseon past rival Archbold 65-50 to open Northwest Ohio Athletic League action on Friday.
Autumn Pelok added 13 points to aid the cause for the Indians (6-0, 1-0 NWOAL) while Kadence Carroll hit three longballs in a 10-point effort.
Addi Ziegler and Hayley Phillips scored 11 points each, combining for five 3-pointers, for the Bluestreaks (4-5, 0-1 NWOAL). Leah McQuade chipped in 10.
ARCHBOLD (50) — Hostetler 2; Rodriguez 2; McQuade 10; Grime 0; Ziegler 11; Moyer 6; Phillips 11; Perez 4; Ruffer 4; Merillat 0. Totals 19-6-50.
WAUSEON (65) — Stasa 2; Tester 2; Au. Pelok 13; Reckner 0; Rodriguez 0; Strauss 0; Seiler 29; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 10; Av. Pelok 0; Meyer 9. Totals 23-15-65.
Three-point goals: Archbold — Phillips 3, Ziegler 2, McQuade. Wauseon — Carroll 3, Au. Pelok.
Archbold 17 8 10 15 — 50
Wauseon 16 20 13 16 — 65
Bryan 51, Swanton 11
BRYAN — Bryan got off to a dominant start in league play, overwhelming Swanton to the tune of a 51-11 rout.
Kailee Thiel paced 11 players in the scoring column for the Golden Bears (7-1, 1-0 NWOAL) with 11 points. Delilah Taylor and Ella Voigt each had eight as Bryan led 19-2 after one quarter and 30-2 at half.
Katie Floyd hit a trey and had five points to pace the Bulldogs (5-3, 0-1 NWOAL).
SWANTON (11) — Crow 3; Pawlowicz 0; Gowing 0; Hendricks 3; Floyd 5; Keaton 0; Pettit 0; Eitniear 0; F. Nelson 0; Pelland 0; T. Nelson 0. Totals 4-0-11.
BRYAN (51) — D. Taylor 8; Thiel 11; Voigt 8; Miller 2; Grothaus 7; B. Taylor 0; Rau 0; Smith 2; Murphy 2; Arnold 3; Langenderfer 4; Wasson 2; Alspaugh 2; DeWitt 0. Totals 21-3-51.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Floyd. Bryan — D. Taylor 2, Voigt 2, Grothaus, Arnold.
Swanton 2 0 3 6 — 11
Bryan 19 11 11 10 — 51
Delta 46, Pat. Henry 36
HAMLER — Delta held Patrick Henry to 15 points in the second half as the Panthers kept the Patriots winless on the year with a 46-36 road victory.
Karsyn Weber and Alani Haas netted 11 points each for Delta (3-6, 1-0 NWOAL), which led 16-6 after one quarter but trailed at halftime by a point.
Kya Seemann drained three shots from long range for a team-high nine points for PH (0-6, 0-1 NWOAL). Kasey Nelson added two trifectas and eight points.
DELTA (46) — Weber 11; Munger 5; Burres 9; Irelan 2; Friess 2; Haas 11; Sprow 0; Smith 6. Totals 16-8-46.
PATRICK HENRY (36) — Nelson 8; Seemann 9; Weber 6; M. Prigge 7; Bostelman 0; Kruse 0; K. Prigge 1; Johnson 3; Breece 2. Totals 12-5-36.
Three-point goals: Delta — Weber 2, Haas 2, Munger, Burres. Patrick Henry — Seemann 3, Nelson 2, M. Prigge, Johnson.
Delta 16 4 11 15 — 46
P. Henry 6 15 8 7 — 36
Liberty Center 47,
Evergreen 40
METAMORA — Liberty Center improved to 5-3 on the year thanks to a 47-40 road win over league foe Evergreen.
Peyton Armey put up a game-high 15 points for the Tigers (1-0 NWOAL) with four rebounds while Alyssa Giesige tallied seven points and nine caroms.
Bekah Bowser’s 14 points paced the Vikings (4-3, 0-1 NWOAL) while Macy Chamberlin put up a dozen.
LIBERTY CENTER (47) — Giesige 7; Gray 2; Armey 15; K. Mohler 8; H. Mohler 2; Keller 2; Gerken 6; Barrett 4; Blanton 2. Totals 14-15-47.
EVERGREEN (40) — Riggs 2; Bowser 14; Serna 2; Schuster 4; Wilson 0; Ricker 6; Chamberlin 12. Totals 14-8-40.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center — Armey 3, K. Mohler. Evergreen — Bowser 3, Chamberlin.
L. Center 12 11 13 11 — 47
Evergreen 15 7 11 7 — 40
Reserves: Liberty Center, 33-18.
