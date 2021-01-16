WAUSEON – The host Indians were able to stay in front most of the night as Wauseon picked up a 60-50 win over Liberty Center in NWOAL action.
Liberty Center was able to cut a Wauseon lead down to single digits throughout the night.
The Indians finished the game 22 of 28 from the free throw line. They closed the night 11 of 14 in the final period.
Autumn Pelok led four players in double figures for Wauseon (9-3, 2-1) with 14 points. Hayley Meyer added 13, Chelsie Raabe chipped in 12 and Marisa Seiler had 11.
Cassidy Chapa led the Tigers (9-2, 0-1) with 15 points. Peyton Armey chipped in 11 and Kate Mohler had 10 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (50) – Giesige 5; H. Mohler 0; Armey 11; K. Mohler 10; Long 1; Gray 0; Chapa 15; Graber 6; Herrick 2. Totals 19-6-50.
WAUSEON (60) – Smith 0; Case 2; Pelok 14; Raabe 12; Rodriguez 3; Seiler 11; Ehrsam 0; Carroll 5; Meyer 13. Totals 19-22-60.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Armey 3, K. Mohler 2, Graber. Wauseon – none.
Liberty Center 7 15 14 14 — 50
Wauseon 17 9 17 17 — 60
Montpelier 53, Edon 30
EDON – Montpelier improved to 5-0 in BBC play as the Locos went to Edon and scored a 53-30 win over the Bombers.
Ariel Page tallied 10 of her game-high 17 points in the second half. Jessi Bumb added 13 points for Montpelier, who is 9-1 overall.
Carlie Kiess led the Bombers (2-5, 1-3) with 10 points.
MONTPELIER (53) – Bumb 13; Bexten 3; Fritsch 1; Engels 0; McCord 8; Richmire 4; Page 17; Repp 7. Totals 21-8-53.
EDON (30) – Towers 0; Mitchell 2; Bignell 5; Hickman 0; Heinze 3; Kiess 10; As. Kaylor 2; Al. Kaylor 8. Totals 12-5-30.
Three-point goals: Montpelier – Bumb, Page, Repp. Edon – Bignell.
Montpelier 15 10 14 14 — 53
Edon 7 6 11 6 — 30
Hilltop 46,
North Central 36
PIONEER – Leanna Baker led Hilltop with 12 points, with eight coming in the opening stanza, as Hilltop stayed a game back of Montpelier in the BBC standings with a 46-36 win at North Central.
Kodi Brenner added 11 points for the Cadets (7-4, 5-1).
Madison Brown led the Eagles (5-5, 3-4) with 15 points.
HILLTOP (46) – La. Baker 8; Brenner 11; Bailey 2; Barnum 0; Hancock 5; Connolly 4; Le. Baker 12; Maddox 0; Jermeay 2. Totals 17-7-46.
NORTH CENTRAL (36) – Brown 15; Zimmerman 0; Balser 8; Burnett 2; Hickman 6; Westfall 2; McClanahan 0; Hollstein 3. Totals 11-11-36.
Three-point goals: Hilltop – Brenner 2, Le. Baker. North Central – Balser 2, Hollstein.
Hilltop 13 9 15 7 — 46
North Central 9 9 5 13 — 36
