Tinora opened its season in winning fashion as the Rams defended home hardwood with a 55-48 victory over visiting Miller City on Friday night in area girls basketball action.
Amanda Meyer netted a dozen points and seven rebounds to pace Tinora (1-0) while Anna Gray chipped in 11 markers and freshman Nova Okuley netted nine.
Miller City standout Abi Lammers was stellar in defeat, tallying 22 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (0-1).
MILLER CITY (48) — Lammers 22; Ruck 5; Hermiller 6; Otto 4; Reyna 2; Pfau 9. Totals 20-57 6-18 48.
TINORA (55) — Meyer 12; Harr 6; Nagel 1; K. Okuley 7; Mueller 7; Durfey 2; N. Okuley 9; Gray 11. Totals 9-21 55.
Three-point goals: Miller City 2-8 (Lammers, Pfau), Tinora — Mueller, N. Okuley. Rebounds: Miller City 33 (Lammers 16), Tinora 30 (Meyer 7). Turnovers: Miller City 18.
Miller City 12 13 13 10 — 48
Tinora 18 10 12 15 — 55
Reserves: Tinora, 43-32.
St. Marys 75, Fairview 52
ST. MARYS — St. Marys rained in 11 shots from outside the arc and raced past visiting Fairview, 75-52.
Kelly Crites converted on four longballs, pacing Fairview (0-1) with 21 points while Carrie Zeedyk hit six total field goals and netted 15.
Noelle Ruane hit six of the Roughriders’ trifectas, pacing four players in double figures with 24 points.
FAIRVIEW (52) — K. Zeedyk 5; Singer 3; C. Zeedyk 15; Crites 21; Merritt 0; Hammer 8. Totals 18-9-52.
ST. MARYS (75) — Jacobs 4; Hesse 13; Dieringer 13; Nuss 0; R. Rable 6; Ruane 24; C. Rable 5; Fast 0; McGlothen 10. Totals 29-6-75.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Crites 4, Hammer 2, C. Zeedyk. St. Marys — Ruane 6, Dieringer 2, R. Rable 2, C. Rable.
Fairview 9 13 14 16 — 52
St. Marys 13 14 15 13 — 75
Liberty Center 36,
Paulding 33
PAULDING — Kailey Blanton’s team-leading 12 points and eight rebounds helped Liberty Center girls basketball open up their season with a home 36-33 victory over Paulding.
The game was close the entire way with the Panthers up 7-6, but a 13-point second quarter gave the Tigers a 19-15 lead headed into halftime and they were able to sustain their lead to the end.
Bea Barrett was second on the Tigers with 11 points.
Paulding’s Janae Pease led all scorers with 14 including two field goals from three. The Panthers next highest scorer was Audrey Giesige with seven.
LIBERTY CENTER (36) — Blanton 12; Barrett 11; H. Mohler 4; K. Mohler 4; Armey 2: Giesige 2; Gray 1.
PAULDING (33) — Pease 14; Giesige 7; Ankney 6; Kuckuck 2; Schweller 2; Bakle 2.
Three point goals: Paulding — Pease 2; Ankney; Giesige.
Liberty Center 6 13 8 9 — 36
Paulding 7 8 8 10 — 33
Holgate 55, Edgerton 23
EDGERTON — Holgate held former Green Meadows Conference colleague Edgerton to single digits in all four quarters en route to a convincing 55-23 triumph.
Justine Eis tied for the game’s scoring lead with 18 points while Olivia Blaker drained four trifectas and netted 14 points for Holgate (1-0).
Grace Schroeder nearly tallied all the scoring for Edgerton (0-1) with 18 of the team’s 23 tallies.
HOLGATE (55) — Willett 2; Bower 6; Blaker 14; Schuller 8; Altman 2; Franz 0; Meyer 5; Clark 0; Eis 18. Totals 22-6-55.
EDGERTON (23) — Wickerham 0; Ritter 2; Gerschutz 0; Smtih 0; Cape 0; Rudersdorf 0; Stark 0; Warner 0; Hennessey 0; Schroeder 18; Fort 3. Totals 6-9-23.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Blaker 4, Bower. Edgerton — Schroeder, Fort. Turnovers: Holgate 15, Edgerton .
Holgate 15 12 15 13 — 55
Edgerton 8 6 3 6 — 23
Napoleon 49,
Patrick Henry 17
HAMLER — Defending Division II state champions Napoleon kicked things off with a bang on Friday night, winning their opening game 49-17 on the road against Patrick Henry.
The Wildcats led the entire way, including 28-5 at halftime.
Ella Rausch led the way in scoring with 11 while Sophie Chipps also found herself in double digits with 10 on two made threes.
Patrick Henry was led on the night by Karsyn Weber, who had six.
NAPOLEON (49) — Rausch 11; Chipps 10; Macheck 9; Pedroza 8; Ripke 3; Badenhop 2; Tassler 2; Oberhaus 2; Bump 2.
PATRICK HENRY (17) — Weber 6; K. Prigge 4; Seemann 3; M. Prigge 2; Bostelman 2.
Three point goals: Napoleon Chipps 2; Ripke; Macheck; Pedroza. Patrick Henry - Seeman; K. Prigge.
Napoleon 19 9 15 5 — 49
Patrick Henry 1 4 4 8 — 17
Lake 68, Evergreen 54
MILLBURY — A 22-4 deficit after one quarter was too much for Evergreen to overcome as the Vikings dropped their season opener to Lake, 68-54.
Bekah Bowser drained three longballs and led the Vikings (0-1) with 26 points while freshman Addison Ricker chipped in 10.
Delani Robinson scorched the net with six trifectas, finishing with a game-high 27 points for the Flyers (1-0). Brigid Enright added 11 markers.
EVERGREEN (54) — Riggs 2; Valentine 0; Bowser 26; Serna 8; Emmitt 0; Schuster 4; Wilson 0; Ricker 10; Chamberlin 4. Totals 16-19-54.
LAKE (68) — Stanley 2; Ayers 4; Materni 0; Delventhal 7; Gladieux 2; Dewese 4; B. Enright 11; Robinson 27; M. Enright 0; Staczek 6; Rymers 5; Christ 0. Totals 28-4-68.
Three-point goals: Evergreen — Bowser 3. Lake — Robinson 6, Ayers, Delventhal.
Evergreen 4 19 8 23 — 54
Lake 22 18 18 10 — 68
North Central 47,
Edon 34
EDON — After leading 24-16 at halftime, Edon girls basketball scored just 10 second half points as North Central came back to win the opening game of the season 47-34.
Madison Brown picked up where she left off last season scoring a game high 21 points including three from beyond the arc and eight made free throws. Laruen Balser also pitched in a team second-best 11.
The Bombers were led by Carlie Kiess, who had 19 points. The highest scorer was Allison Kaylor with six.
NORTH CENTRAL (47) — Brown 21; Balser 11; Kendal Bonney 8; MaKinzy King 4; Isabelle Burnett 3.
EDON (34) — Kiess 19; Kaylor 6; Hickman 4; Towers 2; Kaylor 2; Wofford 1.
Three-point goals: North Central — Brown 3; Balser; Burnett . Edon — Kiess.
North Central 13 3 8 23 — 47
Edon 13 11 2 8 — 34
Montpelier 54, Hilltop 49
WEST UNITY — Montpelier staked out a 16-5 lead after eight minutes and held off Buckeye Border Conference rival Hilltop 54-49 in a non-league contest.
Ariel Page paced three players in double figures for the Locos (1-0) with 19 points while Trinity Richmire and Chelsea McCord added 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Leanna Baker’s 18 points and eight makes from the field led the Cadets (0-1) while Libbie Baker added 14 markers as Hilltop trimmed the 11-point lead to one through three stanzas.
MONTPELIER (54) - Humbarger 0; McGee 0; McCord 12; Richmire 14; Taylor 2; Page 19; Uribes 7; Phongphiou 0. Totals 21-10-54.
HILLTOP (49) — Horton 7; Wiley 2; La. Baker 0; Li. Baker 14; Jones 0; Bailey 6; Hancock 2; Connolly 0; Le. Baker 18. Totals 20-7-49.
Three-point goals: Montpelier — Richmire, Uribes. Hilltop — Horton, Bailey.
Montpelier 16 13 8 17 — 54
Hilltop 5 19 12 13 — 49
Reserves: Montpelier, 51-14.
Stryker 47, Pettisville 28
STRYKER — Stryker clamped down in the second half, holding Pettisville to eight points in the final two quarters in a 47-28 non-conference victory.
Sage Woolace and Haylee Fulk hit three treys apiece for the Panthers (1-0), finishing with 19 and 13 points, respectively.
Ellie Grieser and Grace Crawford both netted eight points to top the tally for the Blackbirds (0-1).
PETTISVILLE (28) — Grieser 8; Klopfenstein 1; Grimm 2; Plank 4; King 1; Beck 4; Crawford 8; Wiemken 0. Totals 12-2-28.
STRYKER (47) — Woolace 19; Leupp 0; Rethmel 0; E. Fulk 7; Ramon 2; Wickerham 6; Andres 0; H. Fulk 13; Myers 0. Totals 17-7-47.
Three-point goals: Pettisville — Grieser 2. Stryker — Woolace 3, Fulk 3. Turnovers: Pettisville 7, Stryker 7.
Pettisville 9 11 4 4 — 28
Stryker 13 18 5 11 — 47
Marion Local 43,
Bryan 33
LIMA — Bryan girls basketball opened their season in Lima at the Kewpee Tip-Off Classic where they fell 43-33 to Marion Local.
The Golden Bears were able to cut the deficit to 27-21 going into the fourth quarter, but a 16-point final stanza from the Flyers gave them the final edge.
Blayze Langenderfer led Bryan with nine points. Addie Arnold was second on the team with eight on two three-point field goals and 2-of-3 shooting from the line.
MARION LOCAL (43) — No statistics.
BRYAN (33) — Blayze Langenderfer 9; Addie Arnold 8; Reese Grothaus 7; Ella Voigt 3; Kailee Thiel 2; Delilah Taylor 2; Allie Zimmerman 2.
Three point goals: Bryan — Arnold 2; Grothaus. Turnovers: Bryan 15
Bryan 6 7 8 12 — 33
Marion Local 10 12 5 16 — 43
