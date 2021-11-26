DELTA — Tinora shook off a third-quarter charge from Delta to claim a 58-49 victory over the host Panthers in Friday afternoon girls basketball action.
Anna Gray canned three trifectas and paced the Rams (2-1) with 16 points and four rebounds. Liv Mueller had a team-best six boards and added 13 markers while Karli Okuley had 10 points and five caroms.
Grace Munger tallied 17 points in the loss for Delta (1-3) while Sophia Burres added a dozen points and six rebounds.
TINORA (58) — Gray 16; Mueller 13; K. Okuley 10; N. Okuley 6; Meyer 5; Harr 3; Frazer 2; Nagel 2; Lee 1.
DELTA (49) — Munger 17; Burres 12; Haas 7; Weber 6; Smith 3; Lamb 2; Friess 2.
Three-point goals: Tinora 7-32 (Gray 3, N. Okuley 2, K. Okuley), Delta 2-7 (Munger, Haas). Rebounds: Tinora 38 (Mueller, Meyer, Lee 6), Delta 34 (Weber 8). Turnovers: Tinora 22, Delta 26.
Tinora 16 18 9 15 — 58
Delta 6 13 21 9 — 49
Reserves: Tinora, 46-8.
Wauseon 54, Archbold 25
ARCHBOLD — Wauseon invaded “The Thunderdome” for a non-league rivalry tilt with Archbold and brought home a 54-25 rout.
Marisa Seiler nearly outscored the Bluestreaks (2-1) in the season opener for the Indians (1-0) with 23 points, including three longballs. Hayley Meyer was tough to stop inside, tallying 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Addison Moyer’s 12 points were tops for Archbold, which was held to single digits in all four quarters.
WAUSEON (54) — Pelok 7; Rodriguez 3; Seiler 23; Carroll 9; Meyer 12. Totals 21-4-54.
ARCHBOLD (25) — Rupp 0; Mello 2; Hostetler 6; Perez 2; Ziegler 2; Moyer 12; Phillips 1. Totals 10-3-25.
Three-point goals: Wauseon — Seiler 3, Carroll 3, Pelok, Rodriguez. Archbold — Hostetler 2. Rebounds: Wauseon 29 (Meyer 12), Archbold 22 (Grime, Ziegler 4). Turnovers: Wauseon 8, Archbold 20.
Wauseon 11 15 16 12 — 54
Archbold 5 9 7 4 — 25
Reserves: Wauseon, 33-30.
